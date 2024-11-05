Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Announces Strategic Initiatives, Schedules Release Of Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB”) , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and advanced data fabric, has provided an update on several initiatives and developments as the company continues to enhance its position and deliver value to its stakeholders. According to the announcement, HUB anticipates releasing its results for the six months ended June 30, 2024, by the end of November. In addition, the company reported a growing interest in expanding its products within its current customer base. A key contract with a leading European bank is expected to expand the HUB's compliance offering from perpetual KYC services to using its advanced NLS (screening) solution to efficiently screen customers at onboarding and at a frequency of their choice.

“We are making progress on all fronts, with steady advancement in existing contracts, supported by our expanded service capabilities and innovative product suite,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Security.“Our focus remains fixed on strategic objectives, notably our planned entry into the U.S. market in 2025 and sustained capital deployment in Europe. We are committed to converting our substantial pipeline of prospects into revenue-generating contracts and plans to provide market updates as these milestones are achieved.”

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

