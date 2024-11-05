Gastroparesis Drugs Market To Grow By USD 1.42 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Rising Diabetes Rates And AI-Driven Market Trend Insights - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global

gastroparesis drugs market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

3.69%

during the forecast period. Rising global burden of diabetes

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing growth opportunities in emerging markets. However,

stringent regulatory guidelines

poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aclipse Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Evoke Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Neurogastrx Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastroparesis Drugs Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Drug Class (Prokinetic agents, Antiemetics, and Botulinum toxin injection), Disease Type (Idiopathic gastroparesis, Diabetic gastroparesis, and Post-surgical gastroparesis), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aclipse Therapeutics, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Evoke Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Neurogastrx Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vendors in the gastrointestinal drugs market are expanding their businesses in emerging economies to tap into the growing number of undiagnosed and untreated patients with gastrointestinal disorders. For instance, the incidence and prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders in Asia, particularly in China and India, have been rising. Abbott, a leading player, is focusing on expanding its R&D teams and manufacturing facilities in these markets to improve its product offerings and launch new ones. In 2022 and 2021, Abbott's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment sales grew by 10.6% and 10.4% respectively, driven by increased sales in countries like India, China, and Brazil. Abbott's investment in infrastructure, including manufacturing facilities, strengthens its sales and service capabilities and maximizes growth opportunities in these markets. The expanding presence of vendors in emerging economies will positively impact the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market during the forecast period.



The Gastroparesis Drugs Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of gastroparesis, a condition characterized by hindered digestion leading to symptoms like vomiting and abdominal discomfort. This condition can lead to complications such as blood sugar regulation issues and nutrient absorption problems. Post-surgical gastroparesis and diabetic gastroparesis, particularly in diabetic cases, are major drivers of the market. FDA clearance for innovative drugs like Neurogastrx's tradipant, metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide from companies like Neurogastrx, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Evoke Pharma, and others, is fueling market expansion. Antiemetics like Erythromycin and Reglan are also used for symptom management. Clinical trials for new treatments, including those for autonomic neuropathy, are ongoing. Hospitals and specialized care centers are key markets for gastroparesis drugs, with surgical interventions for acute conditions like acute cholecystitis and acute pancreatitis also driving demand. Lifestyle factors like diabetes, alcohol consumption, and tobacco consumption contribute to the condition's prevalence.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Gastroparesis Drugs Market is subjected to rigorous regulation by authorities like the US FDA and EMA to ensure drug safety and efficacy. Regulatory bodies scrutinize pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, drug interactions, and other criteria before approving drugs. Failure to meet these standards may result in a complete response letter (CRL) or rejection. Applicants must then provide additional data, often requiring more clinical trials, increasing R&D costs. Clinical trials consist of three phases: Phase I (safety and efficacy), Phase II (dose-ranging), and Phase III (documenting efficacy and safety). Regulatory agencies may halt trials if concerns arise. The drug development process involves significant financial investment due to the need for a sterile environment and adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMP). Variations in these practices can lead to significant differences in results, necessitating stringent regulations. However, these guidelines may hinder market growth due to increased costs and time-consuming processes. The Gastroparesis Drugs Market faces challenges due to symptoms like vomiting and abdominal discomfort. Blood sugar regulation and nutrient absorption complications are major concerns. Surgical procedures and post-surgical gastroparesis require FDA clearance for new treatments. Prokinetic agents like Erythromycin, Antiemetics , Reglan, Neurogastrx's tradipant, metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide hinder digestion. Enteral nutrition and feeding intolerance are common in diabetic gastroparesis cases, particularly in hospitals and during surgical interventions. Diabetes, lifestyles (alcohol consumption, tobacco consumption), and autonomic neuropathy contribute to gastroparesis. Innovative drugs are in clinical trials to manage symptoms like nausea and improve patient care. PubMed Central reports on Acute cholecystitis, Acute pancreatitis, and gastroparesis research. Evoke Pharma and ANI Pharmaceuticals are key players.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This gastroparesis drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Prokinetic agents

1.2 Antiemetics 1.3 Botulinum toxin injection



2.1 Idiopathic gastroparesis

2.2 Diabetic gastroparesis 2.3 Post-surgical gastroparesis



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Prokinetic agents-

Prokinetic drugs play a crucial role in managing gastroparesis, a condition characterized by delayed stomach emptying. These medications, including domperidone and metoclopramide, are popular due to their ability to address the underlying cause of the condition. While not all prokinetic agents guarantee a proportional improvement in stomach emptying, they are effective in alleviating symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and early satiety. Newer drugs like ghrelin, motilin, 5-HT4 receptor agonists, and dopamine receptor agonists are under investigation for their potential in treating gastroparesis. Ani Pharmaceuticals offers Reglan (metoclopramide) for gastroparesis indication in the US. Prokinetic agents also benefit patients suffering from constipation caused by decreased motility in the distal GI tract, making them essential in treating related symptoms. This demand for prokinetic agents will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Gastroparesis is a digestive disorder characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising new drug for gastroparesis treatment, showing potential in managing symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. Other drugs used for gastroparesis include metopimazine, deudomperidone, and metoclopramide. These medications work by increasing stomach contractions and reducing gastric motility. Factors contributing to gastroparesis include diabetes, lifestyles (poor diet, alcohol consumption, tobacco use), and certain medications like Erythromycin. Innovative drugs in development aim to address these underlying causes and improve symptom management. Clinical trials are ongoing for various gastroparesis treatments, including ANI Pharmaceuticals' ANI-3231, which targets the alpha-1 receptor to improve gastric emptying. Other antiemetics like Reglan (metoclopramide) are also used off-label for gastroparesis treatment. However, these drugs may have side effects, including liver injury, GI bleeding, acute cholecystitis, and acute pancreatitis. Close monitoring is necessary during treatment to minimize risks.

Market Research Overview

Gastroparesis is a digestive disorder characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach. Neurogastrx's tradipitant is a promising innovative drug for gastroparesis treatment, targeting histamine-3 receptors to improve gastric emptying. Other prokinetic agents like metoclopramide, metopimazine, and domperidone also help in hindering digestion and alleviating symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. Diabetes, lifestyles (alcohol consumption, tobacco use), and surgical procedures can trigger gastroparesis in diabetic cases. FDA clearance for new gastroparesis drugs is crucial, with Evoke Pharma's motilin receptor agonist, Relamorelin, being a recent example. PubMed Central hosts numerous clinical trials exploring gastroparesis treatments, including ANI Pharmaceuticals' Erythromycin. Complications like blood sugar regulation and nutrient absorption can worsen gastroparesis symptoms. Specialized care in hospitals and surgical interventions may be necessary for severe cases, such as post-surgical gastroparesis. Acute cholecystitis and acute pancreatitis can also cause gastroparesis. Antiemetics and prokinetic agents are common treatments, with Reglan being a well-known option.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Drug Class



Prokinetic Agents



Antiemetics

Botulinum Toxin Injection

Disease Type



Idiopathic Gastroparesis



Diabetic Gastroparesis

Post-surgical Gastroparesis

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED