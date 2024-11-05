U.S. Seeds Market To Grow By USD 15.10 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By GM Seed Adoption And AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The seeds market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 15.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.4% during the forecast period. Growth in adoption of GM seeds in US is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in consolidation in seeds market in US, privatization of seeds market in US poses a challenge market players include Ahern Agribusiness Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bejo Zaden BV, BHNSeed, Burrell Seed Growers LLC, Central Garden and Pet Co., China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Emerald Seed Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Great American Seed Up, Johnnys Selected Seeds, Kagome Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Origene Seeds Ltd., Renees Garden Seeds, Sakata Seed Corp., Takii and Co. Ltd., The Living Seed Co. LLC, and W. Atlee Burpee and Co.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Seeds Market in US 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Seeds Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15099.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.6 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Ahern Agribusiness Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bejo Zaden BV, BHNSeed, Burrell Seed Growers LLC, Central Garden and Pet Co., China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Emerald Seed Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Great American Seed Up, Johnnys Selected Seeds, Kagome Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Origene Seeds Ltd., Renees Garden Seeds, Sakata Seed Corp., Takii and Co. Ltd., The Living Seed Co. LLC, and W. Atlee Burpee and Co.

The seeds market in the US has undergone notable consolidation, with international companies like

Bayer and BASF actively engaging in mergers and acquisitions. These vendors aim to expand their customer base and market shares, while combining their innovation capabilities and R&D technology resources. This consolidation is anticipated to result in the provision of innovative seed offerings and optimized agriculture solutions for consumers in the forecast period.



The Seeds market in the US is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the crops and agriculture sector. The use of modern technology and techniques, such as precision farming and biotechnology , are driving this trend. Seeds with improved resistance to pests and diseases, as well as those that increase yield and productivity, are in high demand. Additionally, the organic and non-GMO seeds segment is also growing, as consumers seek healthier and more sustainable food options. Overall, the Seeds market in the US is a dynamic and evolving industry, with a focus on innovation and meeting the changing needs of farmers and consumers alike.



The seeds market in the US is experiencing consolidation among major players like Bayer and BASF, who hold patents to numerous plant germplasms and genetic resources. Intellectual property protection measures, such as seed patents and plant breeders rights, are utilized by these companies. Private entities dominate patent rights and innovations in plant breeding, with Bayer possessing the world's largest plant germplasm library. Small players face challenges due to high licensing and ownership costs, restrictive licensing contracts, and limitations on seed sharing and saving. The increasing use of biotechnology and digital resources in R&D is expected to further privatize the seeds market, making it difficult for small businesses to compete. The Seeds market in the US faces several challenges. Treatment and handling of seeds require specific conditions to ensure their quality and integrity. Insights and technologies are essential for seed production and distribution. Herbicides and biotechnology play a role in seed treatment. Producers must adapt to changing regulations and consumer demands. Markets for specific seeds, such as soybean and corn, are significant. The marketers need to consider logistics and procurement for large-scale production. The use of technology for precision agriculture and crop management is increasing. The industry also faces challenges in sustainability and resistance to pests and diseases. Overall, the Seeds market in the US requires a strategic approach to address these challenges and remain competitive.

Segment Overview



This seeds market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 GM seeds 1.2 Conventional seeds



2.1 Grain seeds and oilseeds

2.2 Fruits and vegetable seeds 2.3 Others

3.1 North America

GM seeds-

The seeds market in the US is dominated by genetically modified (GM) seeds, with major crops like corn and soybean accounting for over 90% of acreage. GM seeds offer benefits such as disease and pest resistance, herbicide tolerance, and enhanced productivity. Regulatory bodies including the USDA, FDA, and EPA ensure safety and environmental sustainability. Despite consumer preference for organic seeds and patent-controlled distribution, GM seeds are expected to continue growing in the market due to increased research and development investments by key players like Bayer, BASF, Syngenta, and Corteva.

Research Analysis

The Seeds Market in the US continues to experience growth, driven by the demand for biofuels and the need for sustainable agricultural practices. Small-scale seed producers collaborate with public research institutions to develop new varieties using advanced techniques such as molecular breeding, gene-tagged markers, and genetic engineering. The oilseed market, including soybean meal and oilseed meal, plays a significant role in this sector, with a focus on hybrids that offer increased yield and pest resistance. Grains, cereals , oilseeds, forage crops, and other seeds are essential for livestock farming, animal feed, food production, and modernization of agriculture. An accommodative regulatory stance towards seed technologies, such as seed coating and pelleting, further boosts market expansion. Arable land conversion for agricultural purposes and the utilization of wasteland for seed production are key trends shaping the industry.

Market Research Overview

The Seeds market in the US is a significant sector, driven by the demand for various crops used in agriculture and horticulture. The market encompasses a wide range of seeds, including vegetable seeds , flower seeds, and cereal seeds. The use of advanced technology in seed production, such as biotechnology and genetically modified organisms, is on the rise. The market is influenced by several factors, including weather conditions, consumer preferences, and government regulations. The market is segmented based on seed types, crop types, and regions. The demand for organic and non-GMO seeds is increasing due to consumer awareness and health concerns. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years due to the increasing population and the need for food security. The market also caters to the landscaping and gardening industries, providing a diverse range of seeds for different applications. The market is characterized by its dynamic nature, with constant innovation and technological advancements driving growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



GM Seeds

Conventional Seeds

Type



Grain Seeds And Oilseeds



Fruits And Vegetable Seeds

Others

Geography North America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

