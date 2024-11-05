Fidelis Animal Health, Inc. Announces Major Label Expansion For Ethiqa XR®

Ethiqa

XR,

an

extended-release

buprenorphine,

adds captive rodents and laboratory rabbits to label for 72-hour control of

post-procedural

pain.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Animal Health, Inc. has received notification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that Ethiqa XR (buprenorphine extended-release injectable suspension) 1.3 mg/mL is now indicated for the control of post-procedural pain in captive rodents and laboratory rabbits.

With Ethiqa XR, veterinarians have an FDA-indexed, grade, cGMP extended-release buprenorphine for use in mice, naked mole rats, gerbils, hamsters, rats, chinchillas, guinea pigs, prairie dogs, ferrets, laboratory rabbits, and non-human primates.

Laboratory Rabbit

"We are excited to bring these new indications to veterinarians in general and specialty practices, and in the research community. Ethiqa XR meets their high expectations for efficacy, safety, and quality, and makes it so much easier to comply with FDA GFI #256, which stresses the importance of using legal, FDA-indexed animal medications instead of compounded drugs for office stock and individual patient use1," said Michael Wells, Board Chair and CEO.

"Ethiqa XR is an innovative form

of buprenorphine that uses Fidelis Animal

Health's Fidelipid LAITM technology,

a

patented lipid-based

formulation

that

safely delivers

72

hours

of

clinical analgesia

with

just one subcutaneous injection2," says Dr. Steven Leary, the company's Chief Medical Officer. "It is manufactured in compliance with cGMP standards, meeting strict specifications to ensure consistency in quality and potency. Ethiqa XR is sterilized, with no harmful excipients, endotoxins, or microbial contamination."

Since

its

launch

to laboratory veterinarians in

2020,

Ethiqa

XR is

currently

being

used

in

over

five hundred

institutions

across

the

country, including those at the top ten pharmaceutical companies, many of the country's elite academic institutions, hospital systems, and several government research facilities. Use is rapidly growing among practicing veterinarians who treat small mammals.

Ethiqa XR is easily and readily available from the major national veterinary distributors, including Covetrus, Patterson, MWI Animal Health and Midwest Veterinary Supply. For more information, visit .



IMPORTANT

SAFETY INFORMATION

For

Captive Rodents,

Ferrets, Laboratory Rabbits and Non-Human Primates:

Only administer Ethiqa XR® by subcutaneous injection. Ethiqa XR is not intended for intravenous, intra-arterial, intrathecal, intramuscular, or intra-peritoneal injection. Do

not

use

in

animals with

pre-existing

respiratory

compromise.

Death has been reported when non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs such as meloxicam and carprofen) and Ethiqa XR have been administered concomitantly in mice.

Do not house rats on wood chip-type bedding after administration of Ethiqa XR. Pica involving wood chip type bedding can be lethal.

Ethiqa XR may cause sedation, decreased blood pressure, decreased heart rate,

decreased gastrointestinal mobility, and respiratory depression.

Use caution with

concomitant

administration

of

Ethiqa

XR

with

drugs

that

cause

respiratory depression. Animals should be monitored for signs of decreased cardiovascular and

respiratory function when receiving Ethiqa XR.

The safety of Ethiqa XR has not been evaluated

in pregnant, lactating, neonatal, or

immune-compromised animals.

For

Humans:

Not

for

use

in

humans.

Keep

out

of

reach

of

children

and pets.

Ethiqa

XR

contains

buprenorphine,

a

Schedule

III

controlled

substance

with

an

abuse

potential

similar to other Schedule III opioids, which may lead to overdose and death.

Ethiqa

XR

should

be

handled

appropriately

to

minimize

the

risk

of

misuse,

abuse,

addiction,

and

criminal diversion, including restriction of access, the use of accounting procedures, and proper disposal methods as appropriate to the laboratory setting and as required by law.

Ethiqa XR should only be handled and administered by a veterinarian, veterinarian technician, or laboratory

staff

trained

in

the

handling of

potent

opioids. Wear protective

clothing

when

administering Ethiqa XR to avoid direct contact with human skin, eyes, oral, or other mucus membranes which could result in absorption of buprenorphine and adverse reactions.

For more information, consult the Prescribing Information including the Boxed Warning.