Grand Opening Of Simon-Pure Amish Woodworks, In Parker, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Simon-Pure Amish Woodworks in Parker, CO, will host its grand opening on Nov 7-9, 2024!

- Charles SteffensPARKE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simon-Pure Amish Woodworks, a new veteran and woman-owned Amish-crafted furniture showroom, is excited to announce its grand opening event, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 7th, 2024, at 4:30 PM. The celebration will continue with two days of festivities, offering attendees refreshments, giveaways, and a raffle for a custom Amish furniture piece.Fifty percent of the proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Samaritan's Purse, which is currently responding to Hurricane Helene with emergency food, water, and aid. This donation will help support those devastated by the hurricane, and we encourage attendees to join us in contributing to this important cause.Located at 18870 E Plaza Dr., Unit 102, Parker, CO 80134, Simon-Pure Amish Woodworks will feature a wide range of handcrafted Amish furniture pieces, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship and quality that the Amish community is known for.“We are thrilled to bring a store that offers meticulously crafted, heirloom-quality furniture to Parker,” said Charles Steffens, co-owner of Simon-Pure Amish Woodworks.“This has been a dream of ours, to connect our community with the incredible work of Amish artisans, and build long-lasting relationships with our customers.”The grand opening celebration, starting with the ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 7th, will continue through November 9th, 2024, with festivities running until 7:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments, enter exciting giveaways, and participate in a raffle where one lucky winner will take home a custom, handcrafted Amish furniture piece.“We want to provide our customers with furniture that truly stands the test of time and holds a personal connection,” added Linda Steffens.“Our close relationship with many Amish craftsmen allows us to offer beautifully made pieces, and we can't wait to share them with the Parker community.”Event Details:Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:Tuesday, November 7th, 2024, at 4:30 PMLocation:Simon-Pure Amish Woodworks18870 E Plaza Dr., Unit 102Parker, CO 80134Grand Opening Celebration:November 7th, 2024, at 4:30 PM – November 9th, 2024, until 7:00 PMRefreshments, giveaways, and raffle entries throughout the event. 50% of raffle proceeds will go to Samaritan's Purse to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

