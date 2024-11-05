Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cordless Hair Dryer (BDH-331)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cordless hair dryer that would allow the user to move about and multi-task while drying hair," said an inventor, from Aberdeen,

Md., "so I invented the HENDERSON INVENTION. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional hair dryers that have to be held in the hand and require an outlet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a hair dryer. In doing so, it allows the user to dry hair and perform other tasks simultaneously. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need to sit in one position while drying hair. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

