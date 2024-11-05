Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cordless Hair Dryer (BDH-331)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cordless hair dryer that would allow the user to move about and multi-task while drying hair," said an inventor, from Aberdeen,
Md., "so I invented the HENDERSON INVENTION. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional hair dryers that have to be held in the hand and require an outlet."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a hair dryer. In doing so, it allows the user to dry hair and perform other tasks simultaneously. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the need to sit in one position while drying hair. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-331, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
