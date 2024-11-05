Ajit Pawar Will Win The Elections From Baramati By A Huge Margin: NCP's Tatkare

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) NCP's Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday claimed that the party President and Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar will win the Baramati Assembly seat by a huge margin against NCP-SP nominee and his nephew Yugendra Pawar.

Tatkare indicated that Yugendra Pawar poses no challenge to Ajit Pawar who is not just popular due to his work in the constituency but also his pro-development approach.

"The people of Baramati are wise. The extensive work Ajit Pawar has done in Baramati over the last 30 years cannot be forgotten by not only Baramati but also the Pune district and the entire Maharashtra. The Baramati pattern is praised nationwide. Ajit Pawar's contribution in that pattern will make the wise people of Baramati decide whom to give representation to, but he will win in this Assembly seat by a huge margin," he said.

The NCP leader also said that the NCP SP's move to seek votes with an emotional appeal will not work during the present elections.

On the MahaYuti's poll prospects, Tatkare said that the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP are working hand in hand and with unity so that the MahaYuti government comes back to power.

"Nominations were filed in various constituencies by workers from three parties against each other but Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have conducted joint discussions. Swift efforts were made to convince most of them to withdraw their nominations. In one or two days, attempts will definitely be made to create a favourable atmosphere in each constituency by convincing everyone,'' he said.

"NCP is not contesting many seats but the party has begun campaigning in full swing not just in its seats but also other seats where the BJP and the Shiv Sena have fielded their nominees. The MahaYuti is launching its campaign at Kolhapur and the leaders from the grand alliance will hold a few meetings together in some constituencies as the days are limited. Therefore, we are contesting the elections on all 288 seats with full strength and unity," he said.

"We are confident of successfully pacifying disgruntled members in one or two days, he remarked.

Tatkare also said that the Deolali seat belongs to the NCP, and Saroj Ahire is the grand alliance candidate there. "Whatever sentiments Shiv Sena leader Hemant Godse may have, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will certainly succeed in convincing him there."

On MNS chief Raj Thackeray's criticism of Ajit Pawar, Tatkare said Raj Thackeray sometimes speaks in his own way. "Sometimes he jokes, and sometimes he does mimicry, so his words should be taken in that sense. I don't think there's anything different about it," he added.

He also said that the success Congress gained in the Lok Sabha seems to have gone to their heads, "and how much they are getting grounded can be seen by the official Congress candidate's withdrawal of nomination in Kolhapur".