Better Days Treatment Center In Orange County Offers One Of The Premier Couples Rehab Programs In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a leading detox and rehab facility, is pleased to announce its couples rehab in California . With an array of positive past patient testimonials and reviews, it is one of the premier programs to help individuals attain lasting sobriety in California.

Better Days Treatment Center's couples rehab programs have been expertly designed to provide individuals with the opportunity to achieve long-term sobriety with their partner by receiving care from a team of addiction specialists. From providing a safe and supportive environment to utilizing the top facility's effective reality-based treatment model, Better Days Treatment Center enables couples to reach their recovery goals.

“Some people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol use their substance of choice with a partner. That can make it tough to recover if only one of you is ready to go to rehab. But even if you both want to go to rehab, you may hesitate because you don't want to be apart for months at a time,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“That's why couples rehab could be your best option for substance abuse treatment.”

Couples rehab gives individuals the chance to recover from their substance abuse problems alongside their partner. This enables couples to receive encouragement from their closest support system and learn the beneficial techniques that are crucial for recovery together.

Similarly to residential rehab, couples will be able to attend couples therapy, group counseling, and holistic outdoor activities that help them strengthen not only their mind but also their bodies to develop an overall healthier mindset for their lives. During their stay at Better Days Treatment Center, couples will also have the opportunity to explore any links between their relationship and substance abuse problems to help them grow closer and form a closer partnership for the future.

With over 40 years of experience helping individuals overcome their substance or alcohol addiction, Better Days Treatment Center has become renowned for offering personalized treatment plans and effective rehab programs in its luxurious southern Californian facility.

“The staff at Better Days is passionate about partnering with people who are in need of a drug rehab, alcohol rehab, or detox center who are struggling with mental health problems. We're committed to helping you use the recovery process to discover your true purpose in life,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites couples interested in learning more about its premier couple's rehab programs in California to reach out to one of its addiction specialists via its website today.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

