La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE, Mich., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter results for the period ended October 26, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and will hold its quarterly investor call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The conference call will be webcast live with corresponding slides at . The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 770725.

The conference call will be archived on the internet and accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter passcode 51407.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

...

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of about 190 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, and is part of a broader network of over 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: .