7Th Annual Beaches Home Tour Features Oceanfront Property Designed By Architect James Dupree With Amanda Webster Design

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Webster Design, Inc. (AWD ) is honored to be participating in the 7th Annual Beaches Tour of Homes being held Saturday, November 9th from 9AM to 5PM. The Tour features 13 unique homes that have been carefully curated, with one of them being an oceanfront property, designed by James Dupree in conjunction with AWD.The purchased this site with an older home that they enjoyed for a long time. After much study and research with architect James Dupree they decided to start from scratch and design a new custom home. Some of the key design components of the Pecoraro home include generous ceilings, elegant trimwork, creating space planning, expansive views, custom cabinetry, and a kitchen incorporating Wolf SubZero appliances. The interiors were designed around the client's lifestyle with natural tones, blue & green shades of the environment, and textured materials such as European Oak, tabbystone, aged metals, honed natural stone, and glass.Read an article in Jacksonville Magazine to see photos and details of this stunning home design.Home Tour ticket details and packages are as follows:-- General Admission – GA Tickets are $50. This includes Home Tour admission, shuttle and bike tour options (this event is for ages 12+).-- Toast to the Tour Kick-off Gala – Gala Tickets are $125. This includes food, beverages and entertainment. Silent and live auction also included (this event is for ages 21+).-- VIP Package – VIP Tickets are $125. This includes Home Tour admission, golf cart guided tour and VIP Champagne Reception. Reception will be held at a private beach residence exclusively open to VIP ticket holders during the tour (this event is for ages 21+).-- VIP ALL ACCESS Package – VIP All Access Tickets are $175. This includes Home Tour admission, golf cart guided tour, VIP Champagne Reception and Toast to the Tour Gala (these events are for ages 21+).-- Check-in will be available for GA guests from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Community Presbyterian Church (150 Sherry Drive, Atlantic Beach) and The Courtyard at 200 First Street in Neptune Beach. Bike tours and shuttles will also be available from these locations.About Amanda Webster DesignAmanda Webster Design, Inc. (AWD) is an award-winning interior design firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Serving clients nationwide in locales that include Florida, New York, Chicago, North Carolina, AWD is known for creating unique and bespoke interiors that reflect their client's lifestyle and personality. With a passion for creativity and a commitment to community support, AWD continually seeks opportunities to make a positive impact through strategic alliances and philanthropic endeavors. For more information and to view our work, visit .About Beaches Town Center AgencyThe Tour of Homes is a fundraiser organized by the Beaches Town Center Agency (BTCA) nonprofit that works for the improvement of the Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach Central Business District. From holiday lighting & decorations, landscaping projects, public art displays, bike racks, benches, and other beautification projects, this volunteer board works with the cities of Atlantic and Neptune Beach to continue to improve the area.

