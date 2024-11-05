Ken Marks Joins Cynomi As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks to lead Cynomi's sales strategy, revenue acceleration, partner relations and go-to-market initiatives as the company scales in the cybersecurity industry

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the appointment of Ken Marks as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a career spanning more than 25 years in the cybersecurity sector, Marks will lead Cynomi's global sales strategy, and drive revenue growth, to support the company's growth trajectory.

In his role at Cynomi, Marks will be instrumental in expanding the reach of the company's vCISO platform that empowers service providers to deliver scalable, CISO-level cybersecurity services to SMEs. Drawing from his extensive industry experience, Marks will drive go-to-market execution and strengthen Cynomi's presence in key markets.

“I am thrilled to join Cynomi at such an exciting time in its journey. With the ever-rising demand for effective cybersecurity solutions and the important role service providers play in this ecosystem, I understand the market need around Cynomi's vCISO platform,” said Ken Marks, Chief Revenue Officer of Cynomi.“Empowering service providers with the tools they need to build and execute cybersecurity strategies that protect SMEs against today's evolving threats is an exploding market sector. I look forward to driving Cynomi's growth and expanding the company's reach to make CISO-level security accessible to more organizations worldwide.”

Marks was previously Vice President of Global Channels at SentinelOne, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company's go-to-market strategy, culminating in the largest cybersecurity IPO in history. His background also includes senior channel leadership roles at Splunk, Silver Peak, Palo Alto Networks, and Juniper Networks. Marks began his career at IBM, where he held various leadership roles in building and scaling high-impact sales strategies.

“Ken brings to Cynomi a wealth of experience and a strategic vision that is exactly what we need to accelerate our growth and expand our vCISO market footprint,” said David Primor, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cynomi.“His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to empower MSPs and MSSPs with innovative tools that deliver CISO-level security to organizations of all sizes.”

About Cynomi

Cynomi's vCISO platform empowers service providers and consultancies to offer structured cybersecurity services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge, Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.

The company was founded by David Primor, a former Lt. Colonel in IDF unit 8200 and the Technology Executive Director of Israel's cyber authority, and Roy Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur who founded and headed Oxford University's startup incubator. Cynomi has offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA. To learn more about Cynomi's solution for organizations, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit

