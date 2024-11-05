4 BR/2 BA Riverfront Home On 1.9± Acres In King George County, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding on 4 BR/2 BA home on 1.94±- acres fronting Williams Creek with upgraded bulkhead and dock and 280'± of frontage on Williams Creek which flows into Machodoc Creek and the Potomac River on Tuesday, November 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This long time family home (Duclos Farm Home) is in need of renovation/modernization, but will make an amazing riverfront primary residence or retreat for you & your family. Don't miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls.“Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”“The property is located 1 mile from NSWC Dahlgren, 1.5 miles from Rt. 301, 2.5 miles from Rt. 218 , 3.5 miles from Harry Nice Memorial Bridge into Maryland, 10 miles from downtown King George, and a short drive to Waldorf and LaPlata, MD, Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia and Richmond, VA,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.Date: Tueday, November 12, 2024 @ 2:00 PM EasternLocation: 6004 Payne Dr., King George, VA 224854 BR/2 BA riverfront home on 1.94 +/- acres in King George County, VA.This home measures 2,600 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen w/fireplace (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, attic.Bulkhead & dock upgraded in 2012; 280' of frontage on Williams Creek which flows into Machodoc Creek & into the Potomac River.Hardwood flooring & carpet.Large screened side porch.1 detached building/garden shed; gravel driveway.Heating: electric; No AC (window unit); fireplace.Public water & sewer; electric water heaterThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

