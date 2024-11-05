Tampon Market Size, Demand, Review, Share, Growth, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Women should use a tampon , a feminine hygiene product, to absorb vaginal fluids and bleeding from the genital area during their monthly cycles. The product is also inserted into the vagina, which absorbs menstrual blood and expands. Cotton, rayon, or both cotton and rayon may be used to manufacture cylindrical products. In addition, the product may be made wholly from synthetic fibers.

Several tampons are made from organic cotton. However, it is not true for all of them. In several countries, the use of tampons in medical settings is governed by law. According to reports, tampons come in a variety of absorbency classifications. The string attached to the tampon's end can be cut to remove it from the tampon. The user of this product need not worry about their period blood soaking through their clothing.

Market Dynamics Enhanced Understanding of Available Feminine Hygiene Products Drives the Global Market

Women have access to various commercially available feminine hygiene products during their periods. Cups for menstruation and sanitary napkins are two examples of products included in this category. As a result of the fact that many women in countries with low and moderate incomes are unaware of these products, numerous government organizations around the globe have implemented various awareness programs to raise awareness about them. Since sanitary napkins generate a substantial amount of refuse and require considerable time to decompose, their global use has decreased over the past decade. Therefore, governments and other significant stakeholders are launching campaigns to increase global awareness of tampons and the number of people who use them.

Unrealized Potential in Developing Nations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increasing number of activities conducted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governments to raise awareness about the benefits of tampons is expected to increase tampon usage. These initiatives aim to increase the number of individuals who recognize the advantages of tampon use. These initiatives seek to increase the population's awareness of the benefits of tampon use. For instance, India launched significant advertising to promote tampons in 2019. The goal was to decrease the percentage of women who did not use tampons. Implementing these marketing strategies is anticipated to facilitate the expansion of the tampon company in developing nations.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global tampon market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Due to the high number of educated women in the area and awareness of the availability of tampons on the market, the U.S. tampon market is anticipated to contribute the highest share to the North American market. In the U.S., more than 50% of women are between the ages of 12 and 50, and 70% use tampons-additionally, important industry players like Johnson & Johnson and Kimberly-Clark support market expansion. In addition, Diva International Inc. started North America's "Inner Revolution" campaign to spread awareness about alternate menstruation products. The campaign was run across North America using various media, including TV, radio, social media, and internet advertisements. According to estimates, such initiatives will raise knowledge of tampons' advantages over sanitary pads. It is projected that the accessibility of the items will spur market expansion in North America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The population in the Asia-Pacific region constitutes 59.66% of the population of the entire world. Due to their enormous populations, China and India mainly contribute to the market's growth. A notable increase in disposable income, healthcare industry advancements, and awareness of feminine hygiene further drive the market expansion for tampons in this region. One significant factor projected to increase the adoption of tampons among women during the forecast period is the rise in efforts to enhance awareness regarding the advantages of using them in the Asia-Pacific region. The high percentage of women in the area and the growing knowledge of the value of utilizing tampons also contribute to the market's expansion.

Key Highlights



The global tampon market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global tampon market is bifurcated into radially wound pledget and rectangular/square pads.

The radially wound pledget segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.21% over the forecast period.

Based on material, the global tampon market is segmented into cotton, rayon, and blended. The blended segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global tampon market is bifurcated into online stores and pharmacies and retail stores. The online store segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global tampon market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Procter & Gamble Co.Johnson & Johnson PvtKimberly-ClarkBodywise Ltd.Corman S.P.AEdgewell Personal Care CompanyLil-lets Group LtdUnicharm CorporationSvenska Cellulosa AktiebolagetCotton High Tech S.L. Recent Developments

Recent Developments

March 2023 - Procter & Gamble Co. introduced a new feminine hygiene product, i.e., Tampax Cup. It is designed in a soft cup shape that stays in a single place and reduces pressure on the bladder. This product is reusable and offers comfort as well as protection. Tampax cup is available in two sizes such as regular flow and heavy flow.

December 2022 - Lil-lets Group Ltd unveiled its reusable tampon applicator. The company is focusing on the development of sustainable products, and it has stopped producing its plastic applicator tampons. The new reusable tampon applicator is slimline and smooth with a rounded tip for easy insertion that can be cleaned between usages and has been designed to offer comfort. It also features a lid so the user can insert a tampon into the applicator without touching the tube.

June 2022 - Sequel, a startup firm offering health and wellness experience for women through the manufacture of women's hygiene products, launched tampons and raised USD 5 million through seed funding rounds. The firm aims to improve the quality of women's hygiene products by enhancing design and technology. The move will likely boost the expansion of the tampon business in the U.S. and North America.

Segmentation

By ProductRadially wound pledgetRectangular/square padBy MaterialCottonRayonBlendedBy Distribution ChannelOnline storesPharmacy and Retail Store