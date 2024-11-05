MLS PIN Will Deploy Restb.Ai Advanced AI Features In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLS PIN , the largest multiple listing service in New England, announced today that it will deploy advanced AI features from Restb , the leading provider of AI-powered computer vision for real estate, to serve more than 39,300 professionals and assist millions of consumers across six New England states and New York.

Erminio Grasso, MLS PIN President and CEO

Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb

Throughout next year, MLS PIN will release several of Restb's most advanced AI features, first rolling out Listing Auto-populate from listing photos with Advance Image Tagging and a generative AI-fueled Listing Remark AI Generator .

"Our Pinergy in-house technology remains wickedly smart and at the leading edge of real estate innovation with the addition of safe, proven, and time-saving AI tools from Restb that will surprise and delight our tens of thousands of real estate professionals across the New England and New York markets we serve," said MLS PIN President and CEO Erminio Grasso .



Grasso notes that MLS PIN will be adding even more advanced AI features from Restb later in 2025, including "technology that packs a powerful 'wow' factor, delivering even more value to our professionals and the consumers they serve," he added.

MLS PIN's new Listing Auto-populate using listing photos with advanced image tagging – planned for rollout for single-family properties in early 2025 – will allow agents to automatically upload property photos to create the content for a listing. This demonstration video

is an example of how Restb technology analyzes photos with one click, identifying and tagging interior and exterior features, room types, and styles. This data is mapped and automatically marks the corresponding fields on the Pinergy listing input form. The new tech also instantly creates a caption for each photo along with Alternative Text for each image to achieve ADA compliance.

The Listing Remark AI Generator

is also coming in early 2025, embedded directly in Pinergy's listing input screen. Functionality allows the activation of the Restb remark generator, which reads the data from the listing input form to create optimized and industry-compliant public remarks. The AI-generated property descriptions are editable, using language styles and tones. This new AI feature will launch for all property types simultaneously.

"As an industry leader, MLS PIN is raising the bar for delivering responsible, practical, and proven AI to thousands of professionals," said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb , "helping to boost the momentum of AI adoption industry wide."

Dominik Pogorzelski, General Manager MLS at Restb , added, "This partnership allows MLS PIN to deliver more value to its subscribers and helps drive AI innovation to the forefront of real estate technology "

Restb offers advanced generative AI and computer vision software solutions for the MLS industry, integrated into all leading MLS technology providers, and powers many of the leading standalone MLS technology systems, including MLS PIN's Pinergy technology.

More information about Restb MLS software solutions is here - restb/customers/MLS .

About MLS Property Information Network, Inc. (MLS PIN)

MLS PIN

is the largest multiple listing service in New England, serving over 39,300 real estate professionals and millions of consumers across six New England states and New York. Our flagship application, Pinergy, is developed in-house and continually enhanced with customer-driven features. Real estate professionals have access to over 22,000 active listings and 4.3 million off-market properties. MLS PIN provides comprehensive support through in-person training, webinars, and seven-day-a-week customer care, alongside an expanding array of third-party options. Based in Shrewsbury, MA, MLS PIN is a broker-owned shareholder corporation. To learn more, visit

mlspin .



About Restb

Restb , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb can provide deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

For more information on Restb, visit its website . For Restb media inquiries, please contact Maya Makarem at [email protected]

or [email protected]

or Kevin Hawkins at 1-206-866-1220 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Restb

