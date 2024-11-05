New Romantic Novel Fireworks And Other Illuminations By Miriam Cohen Is An Exploration Of Love's Power To Conquer All

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The story, spanning nearly two decades, revolves around the protagonists who are intricately connected by Destiny's subtle designs

In her culturally rich and erotically untamed saga,

Fireworks and Other Illuminations ,

Miriam Cohen invites the readers to indulge in the twists and turns of her characters' life stories – full of very human problems, troubles, and tribulations, yet sparked

with magic of futuristic technologies, fabulous wealth, and electrifying passion.



Their residences separated by mere six miles of congested Manhattan streets, Regina Cohen and William McGrath nevertheless exist in distinctly divergent worlds: He is a man of revolutionary ideas, a global-scale environmentalist, a philanthropist of unlimited resources, the epitome of assertive magnetism... She is a hard-working financial exec, an erudite intellectual with long-forgone aspirations, a sensual individual attracted to both sexes but emotionally crippled by her insecurities... And yet, from time to time, Fate allows their far-apart orbits to touch - but never to intersect...



One of the author's chief inspirations for endeavoring to write this novel was her unwavering interest in psychological motivations behind the choices we make in our lives. She found

the study of romantic dynamics emerging amidst intense sexual ardor between someone poised in their confidence and

someone full of self-deprecating complexes especially compelling.

"I've always been fascinated by life's persistent serendipity," says Cohen. " Fireworks and Other Illuminations is also a tale of redemption. I was keen on expressing my conviction that even when we explode the world around us and end up in the worst circumstances imaginable, there's still might be a small window somewhere – open to inconceivable possibilities."

Miriam Cohen's own destiny did not present her with opportunities to focus on her writing until she retired from her breadwinning career of executive business management. Her diverse erudition and life experiences are reflected in her writing. She fulfils her unyielding propensity for cultural critique through her blog Miriam Cohen's Secrets of Romantic Fairy Tales

Fireworks and Other Illuminations is now available in both paperback and Kindle on Amazon , as well as an eBook on Apple Books .

To obtain a Custom Code for downloading a free review copy of Fireworks and Other Illuminations and for media inquiries, please contact Miriam Cohen Media LLC at 917-294-8895 or [email protected]

