Northern Jet Achieves Prestigious WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator Status

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet, a premier provider of private jet and services, is proud to announce its achievement of the highly coveted WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator status. This recognition underscores Northern Jet's unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and industry-leading standards in private aviation.

The WYVERN Wingman Standard, the first air charter audit standard in the aviation industry, provides a safety benchmark that allows air charter customers to assess performance expectations against recognized industry best operating practices before purchasing air charter services.

Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet , emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating:

"Achieving WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator status is a milestone that reflects Northern Jet's dedication to providing an elite level of safety and service to our clients. Safety has always been at the forefront of our operations, and this certification further validates the trust our clients place in us when they choose Northern Jet for their travel needs. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in private aviation while delivering personal, private, and authentic experiences that exceed expectations."

WYVERN's certification process includes an in-depth evaluation of safety protocols, aircraft maintenance, and crew training. This prestigious certification sets Northern Jet apart as a leader in the aviation industry, where safety and service excellence are paramount.

About Northern Jet:

Northern Jet is a leading provider of private jet services, offering charter flights, fractional jet ownership, and jet management services across the United States and the Caribbean. With a commitment to safety, luxury, and time efficiency, Northern Jet provides bespoke travel solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients.

About WYVERN:

WYVERN Ltd. is a global leader in aviation safety auditing, consulting, and risk management. Their Wingman Standard is the aviation industry's benchmark for operational safety, requiring operators to maintain rigorous safety protocols and continually exceed global safety regulations.

