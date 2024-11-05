The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Wins The Seoul Smart City Prize

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Monday, November 4, 2024 - In a new achievement that reflects the efforts of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in adopting innovative solutions and smart technologies to support sustainable transport and develop urban services, the Abu Dhabi Mobility has been awarded The Seoul Smart City Prize in the Tech-InnovaCity category for its Modelling and Analytic Framework “STEAM+”. This advanced multimodal tool utilizes Big Data Analytics and AI Technologies to understand the current mobility network conditions and people's movement behaviors, in addition to forecasting the future of the transportation system, which will support the decision-making process.

The Seoul Smart City Prize honours leading cities and projects that contribute to shaping the smart future of cities worldwide. The winners were announced at the Seoul Smart City Prize ceremony, held as part of the Smart Life Week in Seoul. This week featured exhibitions and forums showcasing Seoul's experience as a smart city and provided an opportunity for other cities and international companies to share their innovative results in smart city development and discuss future technology trends. The event highlighted innovations across various categories, including technology, leadership, human-centred cities, and special prizes.



Commitment to investing in innovation

His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, expressed his pride in Abu Dhabi Mobility’s win of the Seoul Smart City Prize, considering it a testament to the commitment to investing in innovation and technology to create a smart and sustainable transport environment that meets the needs of the community and enhances Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global city in smart transport. His Excellency stated: “This achievement reflects the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Emirate to utilizing artificial intelligence in developmental projects focused on operations management and big data analysis to foster sustainability in the mobility sector. The STEAM+ framework delivers intelligent and innovative mobility solutions that play a significant role in establishing an environment that facilitates movement and enhances the overall quality of life in the emirate.”



Smart urban development and innovative solutions

In this context, Abu Dhabi Mobility continues to strengthen its position as one of the key contributors to smart urban development, not only in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi but globally. It leads initiatives aimed at enhancing the smart transport infrastructure in the emirate and offers innovative, data-driven solutions like the STEAM+ framework, which improves the efficiency of transport planning and analysis. Abu Dhabi Mobility is developing integrated strategies that rely on the latest technologies to achieve sustainability and resilience in the transport network, while also improving user experience and providing a safer and more efficient transport environment.

Among the achievements of Abu Dhabi Mobility in this regard are the implementation of smart transport systems and sustainable solutions that have contributed to reducing traffic congestion and providing eco-friendly transport alternatives. These efforts have received widespread acclaim from both the local and international communities, further enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for smart and sustainable transport.





MENAFN05112024005156011688ID1108852819