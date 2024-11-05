Newgen recognised in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms fifth time in a row

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • The assessment has acknowledged Newgen as a Niche player based on its advanced digital transformation NewgenONE.



Newgen Software, a global provider of AI-enabled end-to-end at scale, has been recognised in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP). The report evaluated its flagship digital transformation platform, NewgenONE. The report evaluated 13 low-code application platform providers and recognised Newgen for the fifth time in a row.



As per Gartner, “The enterprise LCAPs included in this research demonstrate successful adoption for business application delivery in all use cases and every business vertical.”

Newgen primarily targets large and midsize enterprises in the banking, insurance, government and healthcare industries. Owing to its heritage, Newgen has strong capabilities for Intelligent Document Processing and document management. It has further enhanced its OCR and NLP capabilities using the Marvin GenAI tools.



"Being recognised for the fifth consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP), we feel, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," said Virender Jeet, CEO at Newgen Software. "At Newgen, our mission is to drive transformative growth for businesses worldwide by simplifying complex workflows and embedding agility at the core of operations. We empower enterprises to not only navigate but thrive in the ever-evolving market and regulatory environments."





