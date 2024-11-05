Bata India announces Q2 results; Accelerates premiumization with robust retail expansion and stylised product portfolio

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, November 4, 2024: Footwear major Bata India Limited today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs. 8,371 million, showing positive momentum from Rs. 8,191 million in Q2FY24. The Operating Profit was reported at Rs. 524 million. The EBITDA profit stability showcased the Company’s resilience in managing operational efficiencies. The results for the quarter reflect continued momentum in the transformation journey, driven by strategic investments in product innovation, elevated customer experience, technology integration and brand premiumization, positioning Bata strongly for future growth.



Key Highlights



• Continued expansion with a network of 1955 (COCO and Franchise) stores

• 48 stores renovated in this year, elevating customer experience with style and technology propositions

• Successful execution of portfolio casualization strategy – Sneaker Studio implemented in 756 stores

• Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved to 80

• 4 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) for Power, 136 EBOs for Hush Puppies, 14 Kiosk for Floatz

• Launched limited-edition collections through strategic collaborations, including Bata Red Label x Emily in Paris and Hush Puppies x Peanuts

• Ahead of the festive season, launched Pujo Glam Collection

• Unveiled global campaign ‘Stronger Inside’ for Power and launched Energy Collection, democratising fitness at accessible prices



Speaking on the Q2FY25 performance, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India Limited, stated:



“Despite continuing market headwinds and subdued consumption, we saw some recovery in our growth trajectory through the quarter backed by focused execution of strategic initiatives. We are seeing strong validation of our premiumisation strategy across channels, with premium products showing robust growth and increased contribution to our revenue mix. Our Brand stories connected well with targeted audience.



Our expansion through franchise stores in Tier 3-5 markets, combined with our robust digital presence, is helping us tap into new growth opportunities with strengthened omni-channel approach. Our conscious efforts on Franchise model expansion are showing good results. Cost efficiency remains a cornerstone across all operations including manufacturing facilities.



We continue to maintain a balanced approach between managing near-term challenges and investing in long-term growth drivers. We are optimistic about consumption recovery in the coming quarters, backed by festive season momentum and our strong market positioning.”







