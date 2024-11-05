Israeli army conduct series of attacks across Gaza, killing over 34 Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, at least 34 Palestinians lost their lives due to a series of Israeli targeting refugee tents and homes throughout the Gaza Strip, as reported by medical sources. The Israeli military intensified its ground assault in the northern region of Gaza, contributing to the escalating violence.



Among the casualties were six individuals, including two women and two children, who were killed when Israeli warplanes struck two tents for displaced people in Deir al-Balah. Additionally, a basketball player succumbed to injuries from an earlier on his residence in the Maghazi refugee camp.



Further losses were reported, with three people killed and several others injured in a separate attack on a refugee tent east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. In eastern Gaza City, four more bodies were recovered after an airstrike on a residential home. Additionally, a medical source indicated that the remains of 20 individuals were extracted from the rubble of a home struck on Monday night in Beit Lahia, located in northern Gaza. Witnesses reported that some individuals remained unaccounted for and could be trapped under the debris.



The Israeli army has maintained a siege on northern Gaza since last month, asserting that its aim is to prevent the Hamas resistance group from reorganizing. However, Palestinians contend that Israel's actions are aimed at occupying the area and forcibly displacing its inhabitants.

