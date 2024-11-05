Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered The Leaders Of The Crypto Community From 120 Countries In Dubai
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th edition of the Blockchain Life Forum, the premier gathering for Cryptocurrency leaders worldwide, recently concluded with an astounding attendance of over 12119 participants.
Looking ahead, the next Blockchain Life is scheduled to be held on October 28-29, 2025 in Dubai.
Presale tickets and sponsorship applications for the upcoming Blockchain Life are currently available – please visit for more information.
