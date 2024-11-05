Global Paper Bag Market 2024 To Reach $7.72 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 5.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The paper bag market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.87 billion in 2023 to $6.18 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as heightened environmental awareness and regulations, shifting consumer preferences and lifestyle changes, trends in retail and packaging, availability and pricing of raw materials, and the impact of brand image and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The paper bag market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $7.72 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the advancement of circular economy and recycling infrastructure, the expansion of e-commerce, global packaging regulations, increasing consumer awareness, and enhanced supply chain resilience.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Paper Bag Market?

The rising popularity of online food delivery services is expected to drive the growth of the paper bag market in the future. Food delivery services refer to online platforms that facilitate the ordering and delivery of authorized food products. Paper bags serve as a versatile and eco-friendly packaging solution, offering numerous advantages for online food delivery, including branding opportunities, moisture resistance, heat retention, and a sustainable alternative to plastic bags and other packaging materials.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Paper Bag Market?

Key players in the paper bag market include International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi plc, Sonoco Products Company, Visy Industries Pty Ltd, Novolex Holdings LLC, Papier-Mettler KG, Genpak LLC, Ronpak Inc., Champion Packaging & Distribution Inc., Interflex Group Inc., Paperbag Limited, Packaging Pro Inc., Bedford Paper Inc., Bagcraft Packaging LLC, Bulldog Bag Ltd., International Converter Inc., Wisconsin Converting Inc., United Bags Inc., Global-Pak Inc., Burgass Carrier Bags Ltd

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Paper Bag Market?

Leading companies in the paper bag market are introducing innovative products, such as recyclable paper bags, to gain a competitive advantage. These environmentally friendly bags are made from paper and can be collected and processed for reuse, thereby promoting sustainability and minimizing environmental impact.

How Is the Global Paper Bag Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Flat Bottom Bags, Pinched Bottom Bags, Sewn Open Mouth Bags, Pasted Valve Bags, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Brown Kraft, White Kraft

3) By Usage: Single Use, Reusable

4) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Construction, Chemicals, Other End-Users

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Paper Bag Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Paper Bag Market?

Paper bags are containers made from paper, utilized for carrying or delivering groceries and other items. They are often considered an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags because they are biodegradable, recyclable, and produced from renewable resources.

