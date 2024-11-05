Ukraine Defense Min. Confirms 1St Engagement With N. Korea Troops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 5 (KUNA) - Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov has confirmed that Ukrainian and North Korean have confronted each other for the first time, South Korea's public broadcaster KBS reported Tuesday.

The defense chief made the remarks during an interview with KBS on Monday local time, saying there has been a "small-scale" engagement.

When asked if this can officially be considered the beginning of North Korea's participation in the war, Umerov said yes, according to the report.

The minister said he expects that five units, each consisting of about 3,000 soldiers, will be deployed to the northeast, east and southeast on a front spanning about 1,500-km.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that more than 10,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in Russia, with a "considerable number" have been sent to the front lines, including Russia's Kursk border region, KBS reported in a separate dispatch.

On Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also said as many as 10,000 North Korean troops have made their way to the Kursk region and could enter combat "in the coming days." (end)

