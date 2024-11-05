First Ever Qatar Boat Show Is Ready To Set Sail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha has announced during a press that the Qatar Boat Show 2024 preparations are complete, and the four-day milestone event is ready to commence on November 6. The press conference was held to provide the latest news and information about the upcoming Qatar Boat Show, which will be the first-ever edition hosted by Old Doha Port.

The highly anticipated inaugural Qatar Boat Show will bring together marine leaders from around the world in Doha and mark a significant milestone for the industry in the region. The landmark event will feature local, regional, and international brands to showcase a diverse range of marine and luxury lifestyle products as well as highlight the latest advancements in marine sports, diving, and fishing equipment from leading manufacturers. Welcoming a diverse audience of boat and yacht owners, water sports enthusiasts, captains, sailors, divers, and more, the first-ever Qatar Boat Show promises to underscore the country's growing status as a hub for maritime lifestyle and deliver an immersive experience for both visitors and exhibitors alike.

The Shoreline Display has a magnificent lineup of on-ground boats from over 350 marine brands. Visitors can also check out the Oceanic Display for impeccable craftsmanship and innovative yachts on the water. At the Watersports Area, visitors can watch riveting watersports demonstrations and shows as well as dancing water fountains and fireworks. For a taste of the marine industry, visitors can tour the exhibitor booths to explore and learn about the latest innovative technology and equipment.

“We are pleased to announce today the completion of all arrangements and preparations for the first edition of the Qatar Boat Show,” stated Old Doha Port CEO and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla in the press conference.

“This confirms our full readiness for this exceptional event, which will support the strategy set for the port. This involves enhancing the maritime tourism sector in the country and establishing the port as a prominent tourist landmark in the heart of Doha, making it one of the most important marine tourism destinations in the Middle East,” he further added.