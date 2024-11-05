Hitachi Energy Showcases Innovations For Grid Resilience And Digital Transformation At ADIPEC 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hitachi is addressing the escalating demands for robust and advanced energy systems to accelerate the energy transition to a carbon-neutral energy system

Abu Dhabi – November 04, 2024 : Hitachi Energy showcases its latest innovations and solutions at the Abu Dhabi International and (ADIPEC) 2024 from November 4-7, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This year, the spotlight is on accelerating the energy transition with advanced technologies and sustainable solutions to meet the escalating demands for robust and advanced energy systems.

Building on 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC 2024 unites communities, nations, and industries worldwide, driving collaborative industry action towards affordable, secure, and sustainable energy for all. Over the four days, ADIPEC facilitates critical dialogue and collaboration across diverse sectors – from energy, technology, and finance to maritime, logistics, manufacturing, and transport – essential for advancing the energy transition and fast-tracking climate action.

This year, Hitachi Energy is presenting its strategic initiatives and cutting-edge technologies aimed at strengthening grid infrastructure, optimizing energy management, and driving digitalisation in the energy sector. By addressing today's complex energy challenges and ensuring a secure and resilient energy future for the UAE and beyond. These efforts are essential for advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

Speaking about Hitachi Energy's participation at ADIPEC 2024, Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for Gulf and Maghreb, said, 'Hitachi Energy's participation in ADIPEC 2024 highlights our commitment to innovation and resilience in the energy sector. We aim to create solutions that enhance grid resilience and drive digital transformation. We recognize the critical role these advancements play in securing a reliable energy supply for current and future generations. Together. we are working to create an efficient, resilient and sustainable energy future.”

The company's approach to enhancing energy grids by making them more resilient involves deploying state-of-the-art technologies such as advanced grid automation, digital substations, and intelligent asset management systems. These innovations enable utilities to monitor, control, and optimise grid operations in real-time, ensuring stability and efficiency even under challenging conditions.

Digital transformation is a cornerstone of creating an efficient, resilient and sustainable energy grid, focusing on leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to develop smarter, more adaptive energy systems. The Lumada solutions offer a comprehensive suite of digital tools that empower energy providers to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and deliver superior service to customers. In line with these initiatives, Hitachi Energy will showcase its innovative portfolio of transformer solutions, crucial for reliable and efficient power delivery across the energy value chain. As a leading provider in the ME and Africa region, Hitachi has been collaborating with customers to address their unique needs and challenges. Whether it's integrating renewables, connecting grids, powering data centers, or electrifying transportation, Hitachi Energy's transformers are instrumental in facilitating the decarbonization of energy systems.

At the forefront of this showcase is the TXpertTM Hub , a revolutionary digital platform that empowers customers to digitalize any transformer, irrespective of type or brand, and harness data from sensors to optimize operations, reduce outages, support sustainability, and enhance performance. Additionally, Hitachi introduces its exclusive Transient Voltage Protection (TVP®) Technology , a groundbreaking innovation for transformer reliability and resilience, validated across various applications including data centers, industries, and rail infrastructure.

The shift towards a digital and resilient energy system is crucial for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and societal well-being. Collaboration with customers, partners, and stakeholders is key to co-creating solutions that drive the energy transition to a carbon-neutral energy system. Extensive expertise and an innovative spirit are essential in navigating the complexities of the modern energy landscape.

ADIPEC 2024 features over 2,200 exhibitors showcasing innovations that are revolutionising the energy sector. Government officials, CEOs, policymakers, energy experts, and innovators, share insights on the latest trends and challenges in the energy sector. By working with industry partners, a resilient and sustainable energy future for all can be achieved.