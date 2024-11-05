Italy Strengthens Trade Relations with UAE as Packaging Machine Exports Rise 78.4% in the First Half of 2024 Compared to 2023

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) 4 November 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is proud to announce its participation in the landmark 10th edition of Gulfood 2024, a leading event in the global food and beverage manufacturing industry. With over 240 top Italian brands participating, Italy reaffirms its position as a key trading partner to the UAE, particularly in the rapidly growing packaging sector.



In the first half of 2024, Italy recorded an impressive 78.4% growth in packaging machine exports to the UAE, totalling €29.5 million compared to the same period in 2023. This sharp increase cements Italy’s standing as the top exporter of packaging machinery to the region, surpassing other major suppliers like China and Germany. In 2023, Italy maintained a 25.7% market share, with exports amounting to €54.7 million. This upward trend continues to demonstrate Italy’s dominance in the UAE’s import market for advanced packaging technologies.



“This marks our debut participation in Gulfood Manufacturing, and it comes at a significant moment. The sharp rise in exports reflects the growing demand for Italian packaging innovations in the UAE, further strengthening the long-standing relationship between our nations. We’ve chosen to participate in this prestigious event because we see tremendous potential and sustained year-on-year growth in the UAE’s food and beverage manufacturing sector. Italy’s packaging solutions align perfectly with the UAE's commitment to innovation and efficiency,” said Lorenzo Fanara, The Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.



Valerio Soldani, The Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, emphasised the impressive growth metrics, stating, “In the first half of 2024, Italy's packaging machine exports to the UAE surged to €29.5 million, representing a remarkable 78.4% increase compared to the same period last year. This significant rise not only reinforces Italy's position as the leading supplier in this sector but also reflects the UAE's robust demand for high-quality packaging solutions. With total imports of packaging machines reaching €120.4 million in the UAE, our goal is to capture an even larger share of this expanding market, driving further investment and trade collaboration between our nations.”



At Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with UCIMA (Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will feature a dedicated lounge showcasing cutting-edge packaging technologies and solutions from leading Italian companies. The event will also host an engaging panel discussion on the 6th of November hosted by Italiacamp Dubai Hub for Made in Italy that delves into key industry topics such as processing, packaging equipment, automation, and supply chain innovations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest “Made in Italy” innovations that are driving the future of the food and beverage manufacturing industry.



Through its participation in Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, Italy reaffirms its dedication to driving sustainable and efficient production solutions while contributing to the UAE’s ambitious growth in the manufacturing sector. These developments reflect Italy's commitment to providing innovative packaging solutions and underscore the growing demand for advanced technology across various industries in the UAE. This strong bilateral trade relationship is poised to foster continued economic growth and technological advancement in both nations.



-END-





