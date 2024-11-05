Fahmaan Khan Dedicates This Manna Dey Song To His Parents

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Popular television Fahmaan Khan has dedicated a song sung by late renowned Manna Dey from the 1969 film“Ek Phool Do Mali.”

Fahmaan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a of the song“Tujhe Suraj Kahoon Ya Chanda” from the film“Ek Phool Do Mali”, directed by Devendra Goel. In the video, the tagged his father Shahbaz Rahmath and mother Faizana Shabaz.

Starring Sanjay Khan, Sadhna and Balraj Sahni,“Ek Phool Do Mali” was based on the book“Do Kadam Aage” by Sampat Lal Purohit. The was a Blockbuster and second highest grossing movie of 1969 along with“Aradhana” & “Do Raaste”. The film was remade in“Turkish as Evlat” in 1972.

The film followed a mountaineering student named Amar, who falls in love with Somna. They decide to get married shortly after he returns from a climbing expedition, but an avalanche at the expedition changes everything.

Talking about Fahmaan, he started his career first as a model. He has worked in theatre for more than nine years. His small screen journey started with a cameo role in“Yeh Vaada Raha” in 2015. After which, he did a cameo role in the 2018 show“Kundali Bhagya.”

The actor rose to fame with his recurring roles in“Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka”,“Ishq Mein Marjawan” and“Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” from 2017 to 2020. He then featured as the lead in popular shows such as“Apna Time Bhi Aayega”,“Imlie” and“Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.”

The 33-year-old star stepped into the world of directing in 2022 with the music video“Ishq Ho Gaya” sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself alongside Sumbul Touqeer. His latest work includes the show“Krishna Mohini”, where he played Aryaman Mehta.

He is currently seen in the show“Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha”, where he is seen playing a Sikh character named Ranbir Singh Bajwa.