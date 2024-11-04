SLB's Ann Robertson-Tait Honored With Geothermal Pioneer Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) SLB is pleased to announce that Ann Robertson-Tait, president of SLB's GeothermExTM geothermal consulting services, has received the prestigious Geothermal Pioneer Award from Geothermal Rising , the world's largest geothermal association.

About the award

The Geothermal Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the geothermal industry. Ann was presented with the award at the association's keynote annual event-Geothermal Rising (GRC) 2024 .

Why she's a pioneer

Ann has dedicated her nearly 40-year career to advancing geothermal energy, using her expertise to identify geothermal resources and advise on the economic feasibility of geothermal projects. Through her experience working in more than 25 countries, Ann has become a leading global expert on geothermal. She has shared her vast knowledge of the discipline with governments, academia and the geothermal community across the world, with the aim of expanding the presence of geothermal in the energy mix.

In her own words

“It takes a village to do difficult things, and I've had the honor of working with many people to advance geothermal,” said Ann, after being presented with the Geothermal Pioneer Award at GRC 2024.“I'm thankful for my colleagues at SLB's GeothermEx for helping me understand the life cycle of a geothermal project, and for the industry's contributions to the knowledge I speak to every day. I believe in clean energy, and I will continue to advocate for it.”

More about Ann

Ann leads SLB's GeothermEx geothermal consulting services, which is part of SLB's broader geothermal business. She and her team provide SLB's customers with geothermal consulting for exploration, development, modeling and optimization throughout the geothermal project life cycle.

As a tireless advocate for geothermal energy and its potential to create a more sustainable future, Ann's influence extends beyond her work at SLB. She is a member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's Committee on Earth Resources and has also served as Global Chair of Women in Geothermal (WING) and as a member of the Geothermal Rising Policy Committee.

The final word

Congratulations to Ann Robertson-Tait on this well-deserved award and for her dedication to advancing geothermal energy solutions.

More details about SLB's solutions in geothermal can be found here: Geothermal Energy | SLB

