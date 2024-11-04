APTEXPO 2024 To Empower Asia Pacific's Fashion And Supply Chain Decision Makers For The Future

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) APTEXPO 2024 To Empower Asia Pacific's And Decision Makers For The Future



As policy, regulatory, and forces create new sustainability and operational considerations in business, the Asia-Pacific region is at the cusp of change. As the cornerstone of global textile and garment manufacturing, it is brimming with companies trying new things and coping with the new demands of a changing world.

Taking place from 13 to 15 November 2024 at the Sands and Centre in Singapore, the Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Expo & Summit (APTEXPO 2024) will bring industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators together to share best practices and explore solutions that will propel the region's textile and apparel supply chain forward.

The event is jointly organised by MP Singapore and The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX), and hosted in Singapore by the Singapore Fashion Council.

In line with this year's theme, "Re-engineering towards a Resilient, Adaptive and Sustainable Supply Chain", APTEXPO 2024 will see over 20 leaders and experts such as Kristen Nuttall, Head of Programs, The Fashion Pact, and Jonas Wand, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, FOURSOURCE, take to the stage to discuss challenges and opportunities faced by global supply chains and explore different ideas in digitalisation, sustainability and risk resilience.

Highlights of APTEXPO 2024 include:



Global perspective: Representatives of key global brands, heads of manufacturing chain enterprises, and executives of fintech companies will engage in in-depth discussions on topics such as supply chain security trends and opportunities for regional trade and investment.

Frontier Technology & Digitalisation: Showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions to promote innovation, development, operational efficiency, cost and resource optimisation in the textile and apparel industry.

Cross-border trade: Utilising global e-commerce platforms to build a new network enabling cross-border trade between the Asia-Pacific region and the global market. APTEXPO also aims to provide a channel for international organisations and brands seeking to penetrate key markets like ASEAN and China. Green procurement: Key discussions and showcases on sustainable manufacturing and a green supply chain.

The summit will also feature special investment briefing sessions on the Asia-Pacific Textile Industrial Park to provide participants with greater insights into promotional and investment opportunities.

“We are pleased to be playing an important role in supporting long-term, purpose-led value creation in fashion and its supply chains. APTEXPO 2024 is set to encourage much needed conversation, insight-gathering and collaboration for companies navigating the opportunities of this new, changing landscape,” said Sharon Lim, President, Singapore Fashion Council.

Over 300 delegates from key brands, large chain retailers, regional and international designers, trading companies, policymakers, and technology providers from around the world are expected to attend the accompanying thought-leader summit.

“Looking at the numerous registrations and interest that have come from over 30 economies, we have been so encouraged to see the market interest in APTEXPO 2024. The idea of an event that brings together the whole ecosystem from garment and textile manufacturers, to warehousing and transportation, distribution and sales, including e-commerce platforms, financing solutions and more, seems to echo the buyers' sentiments for such a turnkey platform," said Jason Ng, Managing Director, MP Singapore.

APTEXPO 2024 is supported by the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) and the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) and co-organised by MP Singapore Pte Ltd and The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX). The Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) is the host association in Singapore, while FOURSOURCE, as the special digital partner, is managing the digital aspect of the event.

For

more

information

on

APTEXPO

2024,

please

visit

ap-texpo

About AFTEX

ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) was established in 1978 with the objective to promote common trade position and cooperation among textile and apparel industry in ASEAN member countries in line with the objective of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASEAN-CCI).

Every year, AFTEX hold its regular meetings plus side events on a rotational basis among member countries to discuss concrete issues of significant relevance to the regional growth and development of the textile and apparel industry, ranging from ASEAN trade linkages to workforce development, from trade fairs & investment promotion to sustainability issue, from regional cooperation to broader partnerships, and more.

About CNTAC

China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) is a national federation serving China's textile and apparel industry and enterprises. As a non-profit social organisation dedicated to the high-quality development of industry and enterprises, the services of CNTAC cover the entire textile industrial

chain including cotton, linen, wool, silk, knitting, man-made fiber, printing and dyeing, filament fabric, home textiles, industrial textiles, clothing and textile machinery.

The wide-ranging services involve areas such as R&D, standards setting, technology transfer, application of information technology, environmental protection, sustainability, inspection and testing, new products, fashion designing, branding, social responsibility, intangible heritage, marketing, trade fairs, industrial layout, industrial clusters, overseas investment, international exchanges, industry- finance integration, training programs and publication.

About SFC

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) - formerly known as Textile and Fashion Federation (Singapore) is the official association for the textile and fashion industry in Singapore. Embracing a transformative vision, SFC aspires to become a Vibrant Asian Hub for Responsible Fashion.

With a focus on three key pillars: Sustainability, Innovation & Technology and Asian Craftsmanship, SFC works closely with diverse partners across the value chain to offer thought leadership, extensive networks, and resources - to drive impactful change throughout the ecosystem.

About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service events management, marketing and community engagement company.

Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.

MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

About CCPIT TEX

The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX) was officially established in 1988. Three decades after its establishment, CCPIT TEX has gradually developed into an excellent organiser for professional exhibitions in China's textile and apparel industry.

Independently or along with its partners, CCPIT TEX has organised a series of world-renowned exhibitions which cover the entire textile and garment industry both at home and abroad, including but not limited to Intertextile shanghai apparel fabrics, Intertextile shanghai home textiles, ITMA ASIA + CITME and CINTE.

About FOURSOURCE

FOURSOURCE, is one of the world's largest tech-enabled B2B apparel and textile networks, connecting over 50,000 companies across 120 countries, facilitating the buying and selling of apparel, fabrics, trims, yarns, and home textiles. The network provides professional tools for brands and suppliers to speed-up their cycle time and reduce cost.

FOURSOURCE is dedicated to making the industry smarter, safer, more transparent, and sustainable. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Portugal, Turkey, Pakistan and China.

