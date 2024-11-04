Virtual Conference Provides Free Professional Learning Opportunity For Educators

(MENAFN- 3BL) WASHINGTON, November 4, 2024 /3BL/ - Educators can learn directly from leading edtech experts on Thursday, November 14, at the third annual Elevating Innovation virtual presented by Digital Promise and Verizon. This professional opportunity is free to all educators as part of Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative focused on addressing the barriers to digital inclusion.

In addition to keynote speakers Dr. Mahalia Hines and Dr. Autumn Asher BlackDeer , featured presenters will share strategies, activities, and research-based practices to best leverage educational technology in the classroom.

Interactive sessions will focus on topics such as: learning with immersive technologies; innovative learning design and delivery; STEM and STEAM education; design thinking; student well-being; and more.

The Elevating Innovation virtual conference is suggested for K-12 district and campus leaders, instructional coaches, and classroom educators who want to explore ways to leverage technology meaningfully to engage students in powerful learning experiences.

Keynote and featured speakers include:



Dr. Autumn Asher BlackDeer , anti-colonial Indigiqueer scholar-activist and assistant professor

Chanea Bond ,a.k.a. Hey, Mrs. Bond!, literature and literacy educator and educational consultant, currently navigating AI in the English classroom in Fort Worth ISD

Jed Dearybury , educator, author, illustrator, and professional development leader bringing all the fun and playfulness to the world of education

Dr. MaryHemphill , CEO and founder of The Limitless Leader and edupreneur working toward transforming education in the name of wellness, innovation, and leadership

Dr. Mahalia Hines , co-founder and board president of Common Ground Foundation and Be Light and Love, LLC Crystal M. Watson , interim principal for Cincinnati Public Schools and passionate mathematics educator and advocate

"With increasing technology in schools, it is imperative that educators have resources to support meaningful tech integration in the classroom," said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer for Verizon. "Elevating Innovation's free and compelling professional learning for educators builds on our offerings within Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, giving educators new ways to apply edtech in the classroom."

The virtual event will take place on November 14 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. ET. Free registration can be found on Swapcard . Following the event, session recordings will be accessible for free on Verizon Innovative Learning HQ .

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner. We work with educators, researchers, technology leaders, and communities to design, investigate, and scale innovations that support learners, especially those who've been historically and systematically excluded. Our vision is that every person engages in powerful learning experiences that lead to a life of well-being, fulfillment, and economic mobility. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

About Verizon Innovative Learning

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, is celebrating over a decade of commitment to addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the program has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching nearly 8 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and emerging technology-infused learning programs to students in under-resourced communities-enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive extended reality (XR) educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key program under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to achieve the company's goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon .