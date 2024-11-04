US Elections 2024: Are Banks, Post Offices, Fedex Open On November 5? Here's What To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Americans will decide between candidates Donald and Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. Although Election Day isn't a holiday, certain states have declared it a public holiday to allow employees to vote, and many are wondering which services will be open.

While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states-New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois-have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting. New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Virginia, Michigan, Montana, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Indiana have also announced a holiday, though it does not require employees to vote.

Post Offices, UPS, and FedEx

The U.S. Postal Service, along with UPS and FedEx, will be open as usual on November 5. These services will operate and provide mail and courier services on Election Day.

Banks

Banks nationwide are expected to stay open on Election Day. However, some branches may close in specific areas, according to NBC New York. Customers are advised to check with local branches for specific information on hours.

In many states, schools may be closed or will have a non-attendance day for students. Major cities like New York , Washington, D.C., and Chicago have already announced school closures on November 5.

State administrative offices and courts in some states have declared November 5 a public holiday. This will vary depending on each state's specific guidelines.

Buses, trains, and other public transportation services will remain operational across the country on Election Day, ensuring that voters have access to polling stations.

With over 160 million Americans expected to vote, early voting has already begun in many states, reflecting the anticipation and high stakes of this year's election. The 2024 race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris is expected to be close, drawing significant attention across the nation.