Centerpoint Energy Monitoring The Caribbean And Gulf Of Mexico As Tropical Storm Rafael Gains Strength 2024 Hurricane Season Remains Active

Company continues to take additional and enhanced actions to harden the grid as part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative CenterPoint encourages customers to remain vigilant and have a plan for extreme weather

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While fall is in full swing in many parts of the United States, CenterPoint has been monitoring tropical developments over the weekend and is activating its emergency response plans. It is also making early preparations for any potential tropical storm or hurricane threats for this coming weekend. Tropical Storm Rafael, as named by the National Hurricane Center, continues to slowly become better organized south of Jamaica in the south-central portion of the Caribbean Sea.

Per the National Weather Service, it is expected to continue to gain strength and could become a hurricane by midweek.

"The 2024 hurricane season has been a very active one along the Gulf Coast and November looks to be no different. We want all our customers and communities to know that CenterPoint has a plan to address these types of potential weather developments, and we are closely tracking the storm's path and executing the early phase of our preparedness plan," said

Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "It's still early and the exact path and intensity of this particular storm will continue to evolve over the coming days. You have our commitment that we will continue to proactively communicate with our customers and the public and keep everyone informed of the weather changes and any potential impacts."

First Phase: Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative

Since Hurricane Beryl earlier this summer, CenterPoint has taken action across the 12-county Greater Houston area to improve resiliency and help reduce the risk of outages this hurricane season.



In the first phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative , CenterPoint crews and contractors installed more than 1,100 stronger and more resilient fiberglass poles , trimmed vegetation along more than 2,000 miles of power lines and installed more than 300 automation devices in neighborhoods across the region.

Second Phase: Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative

The company's second phase is taking the boldest series of resiliency actions in its nearly 160-year history. In early September, CenterPoint announced a comprehensive suite of new actions as part of the next phase of its

Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI),

including strengthening the energy system and operations over the next eight months and before the start of the 2025 hurricane season. These extensive near-term actions will: build on the work CenterPoint completed in the

first phase of the GHRI , continue to strengthen resiliency, improve its communications and develop stronger partnerships, and help reinforce its electric system as it prepares for both the upcoming winter season and the 2025 hurricane season.

The actions in GHRI Phase Two will help enable a self-healing grid, reduce the length and frequency of outages and lead to more than 125 million fewer outage minutes annually for customers in the

Greater Houston

area. Work will be completed ahead of the 2025 hurricane season, or

June 1, 2025, and will include:



Installing new or replacing 25,000 poles that meet extreme wind standards;

Trimming or removing higher-risk vegetation across 4,000 miles of power lines;

Installing 4,500 automation devices, known as trip savers, and 350 Intelligent Grid Switching Devices as part of our effort to build a self-healing grid that utilizes automation to respond to outages faster; and Strategically undergrounding more than 400 miles of power lines.

Customers encouraged to have a plan

The company encourages customers to update their emergency plans and assemble a

storm preparedness kit

that includes essential items such as nonperishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, a battery-powered radio and a portable charger for mobile devices.



Call to Action: Power Alert Service

Customers should remember that a storm is a powerful force of nature that can cause significant damage and widespread, lengthy electricity outages. Conditions can also change unexpectedly and for the worse.

Customers are encouraged to enroll in

Power Alert Service®

to receive outage details, estimated restoration times, as available or determined, and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of severe weather. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® helps keep customers, and their friends or families, informed of restoration progress during an outage event. Customers can also find additional resources at

CenterPointEnergy/StormCenter .



New and improved Outage Tracker with greater web resiliency

Within 24 hours of a tropical storm or hurricane exiting our service area, CenterPoint will communicate an estimated time of restoration (ETR) for the entire system and will update the estimated times of restoration at least daily thereafter. The new and improved

will be used to update individual customers on their expected restoration date as soon as possible after restoration expectations are determined.



To learn more about Outage Tracker's new features and functionality, watch the demonstration

video .

For an in-depth, step-by-step guide to using the Outage Tracker,

click here .

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

