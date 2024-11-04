War Update: 132 Battles Along Frontlines, Most Intense In Kurakhove, Lyman Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 132 battles have occurred on the frontlines, with the enemy forces being the most active in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors.



This is reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the start of the day, the enemy has continued offensive actions, the number of battles across the front has increased to 132. The enemy is the most active in the Kurakhove and Lyman sectors," the report states.

According to the General Staff, Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the Russian territory. Border settlements have come under the enemy fire, including Pavlivka, Oleksandrivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Rohizne, Zhuravka, and Znob-Trubchevska.

In the Kharkiv sector , four enemy attacks are underway near Vovchansk, two assaults have already been repelled.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched nine assaults near Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Lozova, and Kruhliakivka, with three attacks still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces conducted 18 assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, and Torske. Five of these battles have ended, while 13 continue.

In the Siversk sector , the Russians attempted one unsuccessful assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , five Russian attacks were recorded near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, with two battles still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , supported by aviation, the Russian invaders made five attempts to improve their positions near Dachne, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian forces gave a tough rebuff, and the enemy dropped two aerial bombs in the vicinity of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the start of the day, the Invaders have made 11 attempts to push the Ukrainian forces from their positions, with battles continuing near Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yuriivka, and Vyshneve. Kalynove was hit by guided bombs and missiles.

The Kurakhove sector remains the hottest, with 51 enemy attacks recorded in near Vovchenka, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymivka, Antonivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Yelyzavetivka. The Russians have concentrated efforts near Kreminna Balka, where they have launched 19 assaults, nine of which are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , two clashes are underway near Trudove, while three enemy attacks have been repelled.

'sinK –

In the Orikhiv secto r, the enemy forces have attacked five times towards Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Orikhiv, and dropped five guided aerial bombs near Tavriiske and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one enemy assault has been successfully repelled; also, the enemy hit Mykolaivka with unguided bombs.

On other fronts, no major changes have been observed.

According to Ukrinform, the previous day saw 169 recorded clashes, with 27 attacks repelled by the Ukrainian forces in both the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.