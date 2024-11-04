(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Bizcap Announces Plans for Singapore Expansion, Appoints Joseph Lim as Asia Managing Partner to Drive SME Growth" data-link=" Announces Plans for Singapore Expansion, Appoints Joseph Lim as Asia Managing Partner to Drive SME Growth" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - Bizcap, an Australia-headquartered fintech leader in fast and flexible business finance across Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K, today announced its expansion plans into Singapore, along with the appointment of Joseph Lim as Asia Managing Partner.

Launching in Q1 2025, Bizcap's expansion into Singapore addresses a critical gap in the SME financing landscape: the challenge of accessing quick and flexible capital. Many of the 300,000 SMEs in Singapore encounter challenges in securing traditional financing, often due to a short financial track record or inadequate collateral. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, only 27% of SMEs in Singapore are able to secure bank financing, while 40% rely on personal savings or loans from family and friends.

Bizcap provides financing solutions ranging from SGD 5,000 to SGD 500,000, with approvals within hours, no upfront credit checks, a low documentation process, and fund disbursement within 24 hours. In response to the increased demand for alternative financing, this approach supports businesses in accessing timely funds to meet immediate needs in an increasingly digitalised market.

To lead this new venture, Bizcap has appointed Joseph Lim as Asia Managing Partner. With over 13 years of experience in financial services and a proven track record of driving growth in competitive markets, he has been pivotal in generating $50-$70 million annually and has led channel and direct distribution teams of over 120 people across APAC. Additionally, he played a key role in notable transactions, including the sale of OneSource to Dunn & Bradstreet Australia (now illion') in 2016 and the acquisition of the Zip Business loan book in 2023.

Lim will be central in Bizcap's expansion, working closely with advisers, lenders, and referral partners to establish a strong foundation for Bizcap's growth across Asia. He will focus on driving strategic partnerships, overseeing market entry initiatives, and ensuring alignment with local market needs to support sustainable growth in the region.

Lim's appointment as our Asia Managing Partner marks a key milestone in our international growth strategy, said Abraham White, Co-CEO of Bizcap. His deep knowledge of financial services and passion for innovation will be key as we deliver on our promise to provide fast, reliable funding to SMEs across the region. We look forward to seeing the success of the Singapore market as the first entry point to Asia for Bizcap.

With an estimated GDP growth forecast of 2.6% in 2024, SMEs are showing increased optimism as they pursue growth and expansion opportunities, driving demand for quick, flexible funding options to fuel development, hire skilled labour, and invest in equipment. Bizcap will focus on supporting SME growth in sectors such as wholesale, retail, manufacturing, professional services, construction, and hospitality.

Key features of Bizcap's financing solutions to support Singapore SMEs include:





Fast Processing: Approvals are processed within hours, with funds typically dispersed within 24 hours, enabling SMEs to capitalise on urgent business opportunities in Singapore's competitive sectors.



Flexible Criteria: Bizcap tailors its lending approach by evaluating each SME's unique circumstances, making it possible for businesses that might not meet strict traditional criteria to secure the funding they need.



Low-Documentation Requirements: By minimising paperwork and upfront requirements, Bizcap's streamlined application process removes common administrative barriers, making access to funds quicker and simpler for SMEs.

Transparency: With clear, straightforward terms and no hidden fees, Bizcap provides SMEs the ability to make informed financial decisions.



Since its founding in 2019, Bizcap has provided over $1 billion in funding to more than 25,000 SMEs across Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.Hashtag: #fintech #technology #singapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bizcap

Founded in 2019, Bizcap is a non-bank commercial lender empowering Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K through fast, accessible funding. Bizcap has funded over 25,000 SMEs, totalling over $1 billion, while holding a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating. Unlike traditional lending practices, Bizcap embraces an innovative credit assessment and risk evaluation methodology, considering a wide range of both qualitative and quantitative factors, enabling us to say yes more often.

For more information, visit



or



LinkedIn.



Bizcap