STAKING AI Launches Free Crypto Staking Plan, Making Crypto Staking Accessible To All

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAKING AI , a leading operator in the PoS infrastructure space, has announced the release of its new Free Staking Plan. Designed to democratize staking , the plan provides new and seasoned crypto users with a risk-free entry into the staking world, allowing them to earn rewards without any upfront investment.

STAKING AI's Free Crypto Staking Plan offers daily staking opportunities that don't require deposits, making it an ideal choice for those new to staking. The launch signals STAKING AI's mission to expand access to blockchain's potential, leveraging its secure infrastructure and innovative staking solutions.







Pioneering Risk-Free Staking Options

STAKING AI wants to make crypto staking accessible, secure, and simple for everyone. With the Free Crypto Staking Plan of $100, users can sign up and start earning rewards without risking their hard-earned capital. Participants just need to sign up with an email, username, and optional referral code to start accessing STAKING AI's staking network which covers major assets and various staking plans

The company's state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures maximum uptime, global coverage, and 24/7 node management.

"Our objective is to create a staking experience where users can stake, earn, and relax with confidence," said Adam Mitura, COO of STAKING AI. "With this free plan, we're enabling everyone-from casual users to crypto enthusiasts-to experience the potential of earning from their crypto holdings."

Security and Transparency at the Core

STAKING AI operates under strict regulatory compliance, combining blockchain knowledge and market security. The platform offers non-custodial delegation services, meaning users have full control of their staked assets throughout the staking process. For extra security, STAKING AI uses high-quality PoS networks managed by a global team of blockchain experts who monitor and support the platform 24/7.

"Our team is dedicated to providing secure, consistent staking services," added Adam Mitura. "Every plan we introduce, including our Free Crypto Staking Plan, is designed with our users' security and earning potential in mind."

Unique Staking Options and Rewards

Besides the Free Crypto Staking Plan, STAKING AI has staking pools for popular assets like Ethereum, SOL, Polygon, and DOT. Each plan is designed for different user needs with crypto staking options from short-term trials to longer and higher reward staking periods.

Users can choose the staking pool that suits their goals and rewards are settled daily in their platform account for easy withdrawal or reinvestment. This flexibility plus STAKING AI's lifetime commission affiliate program also allows users to earn passive income, refer users, and earn up to 4% of the stake amount of referred users.

About STAKING AI

STAKING AI is a premier PoS infrastructure provider, supporting global investors with secure, scalable, and innovative staking solutions. From AI-driven analytics to liquid staking options, the platform is committed to simplifying the staking journey. With over 630,000 stakers worldwide, STAKING AI remains a trusted partner for those looking to maximize the potential of their digital assets securely.

Join the Future of Crypto Staking

STAKING AI invites all crypto users to experience the simplicity and security of its new Free Crypto Staking Plan. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a new user, STAKING AI's platform offers the chance to explore the benefits of staking, with flexible staking plans and a trusted infrastructure.

For more information, please visit or contact:

Our Head Office: 415 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105 United States

Email: ...

Support System: 24/7 Client Support

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you do due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





CONTACT: Albert Jackson Financial Advisor STAKING 7856484039 ...