Kareena, Ananya, Parineeti And More Celebs Shower Birthday Love On Athiya Shetty

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) As Athiya Shetty celebrates her 32nd birthday today, she is receiving an outpouring of love and well-wishes from friends and fellow celebrities.

Stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, and Parineeti Chopra took to social to express their affection for the birthday girl. Bebo shared a heartfelt message accompanied by a charming photo of Athiya, writing,“Happy Birthday to the ever-so-lovely Athiya! Have a wonderful one @athiyashetty.”

Ananya Panday, another close friend of Shetty, sent her greetings by sharing a stunning photo of the birthday girl. Alongside the image, Panday wrote,“Happy Birthday, gorgeous girl Athu!”

Parineeti Chopra also joined in with a sweet shout-out to the actress. She shared a glamorous photo of Athiya on her Instagram Stories and wrote,“Happiest bday Athuuu!” along with pink heart emojis.

Athiya's family members, father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty-posted rare childhood photos of the Hero actress alongside heartfelt messages. The proud father shared adorable, unseen photos of Athiya from her childhood, calling his daughter his "all-time favorite human" and "the greatest joy of his life." Suniel captioned the photos,“Happy birthday to the best part of me... my all-time favorite human... my best friend... my confidante and the greatest joy of my life... love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa.”

On the other hand, Ahan shared their heartwarming photos with the caption,“I'm so grateful for you. Happy Birthday @athiyashetty.”

In addition to her friends and family, Athiya's fans have been flooding social media with heartfelt messages.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic thriller Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She has also appeared in other films such as“Mubarakan” with Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and“Motichoor Chaknachoor” opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the personal front, Athiya is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 23, 2023, after dating for several years.