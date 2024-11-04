Make Memories This Thanksgiving With Crumbl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Thanksgiving season approaches, Crumbl is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive pie preorder program! Whether you're gathering with family, hosting friends, or simply enjoying seasonal treats, Crumbl's hand-crafted pies are the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving feast. From classic Pumpkin, Apple, and Pecan to the signature Key Lime, French Silk, and Cookies & Cream, each pie is baked fresh, ensuring a delightful dessert experience for everyone at your table.To make your holiday planning easier, Crumbl invites you to preorder your favorite pies starting today, November 4, 2024. Simply visit Crumbl's website or App to choose from the selection. You select the pick-up date that is most convenient for you between November 25-27. Preordering guarantees that you'll have a delicious, freshly baked pie just in time for Thanksgiving. (All Crumbl locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.)Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your Thanksgiving celebration with Crumbl's exceptional pies! Join Crumbl in celebrating the spirit of gratitude and good food this Thanksgiving!For more information, visit or follow Crumbl on social media (@crumblcookies) for updates and delicious dessert inspiration.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just over seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.

