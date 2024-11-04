Domtar Acquires Iconex Paper's Point-Of-Sale Receipt Business In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Acquisition strengthens company's position as the leading provider of thermal point-of-sale paper products in the U.S.

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Domtar Corporation today announced the successful of Iconex Paper from Atlas Holdings. Iconex Paper converts thermal paper parent rolls into point-of-sale (POS) receipt rolls, serving customers in industries such as food service, retail, pharmacy and services from its five North American locations in Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia and Mexico.

"Receipt products used by consumers every day - such as ATM, gas pump, food service and retail receipts - begin with thermal paper manufactured at Domtar's West Carrollton, Ohio, facility," says Steve Henry, Domtar's president of Paper and Packaging. "With this acquisition, we're well positioned to ensure customers experience the operational and supply chain excellence that comes from a fully integrated North American receipt paper business."

"This strategic acquisition demonstrates our commitment as an advocate for paper-based products and the paper industry's long-term sustainability," Henry said. "We are delighted to welcome Iconex Paper to the Domtar family, and we look forward to jointly strengthening the point-of-sale paper business."



Mike Rapier, president of Iconex Paper, will continue to lead the business and report to Domtar's senior management.



"All of us at Iconex Paper recognize it's an exciting time at Domtar, and we're pleased to be a part of the growth of the business," Rapier said. "We're confident this next chapter with Domtar will enable us to develop new opportunities in the paper receipt production industry and provide greater solutions for our customers."



About Domtar



Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of roughly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual capacity of 9.1 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue annually, and has an annual production capacity of about 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products.



Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering sustainable, high-quality and cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is committed to turning sustainable wood fiber into everyday essential products. Domtar's principal executive office is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina. For more information, visit .

About Iconex Paper



Iconex Paper is the world's leading low-cost provider of paper receipt solutions that transform business processes to drive profitability, productivity, customer satisfaction and sustainability. A tradition of innovation dating back to 1887 is woven into the fabric of the Iconex Paper identity, beginning with the company's invention of the paper receipt, which revolutionized business transactions.

For more information, visit .



