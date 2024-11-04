Rimini Street Announces Expansion Of Its Database Security Solutions Providing Even More Extensive Security And Complian...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced new and expanded database security services and solutions to provide more tailored, flexible and proactive coverage for all organizations, whether currently supported by the vendor or out of vendor support.

Rimini ProtectTM Advanced Database Security Suite (ADSS) builds on Advanced Database Security (ADS), a zero-day defense security solution that addresses entire categories of weaknesses and associated vulnerabilities.

ADSS currently includes:



Database Assessment

Database Discovery Custom Rules

and is planned to include:

Security Rule Software Development Kit (SDK) in 2025

These new ADSS modules are available individually or as a bundle via a subscription model offered only by Rimini Street. The combined strength of the solutions and services of ADSS helps mitigate risks by closely monitoring and proactively protecting critical databases. With Rimini Street, organizations gain greater control of their security posture at a flexible cost. Additionally, clients can take advantage of the security team's expertise to maximize the benefits of these new modules with Security Managed Services and Security Professional Services.

“As the first to market the ADS solution technology in third-party support, we have seen attempts to follow and imitate our unique, constantly advancing approach,” said Gabe Dimeglio, group vice president and general manager of Rimini ProtectTM.“As the proven global leader of third-party support, we are held to a higher standard, which is why we continue to invest in partnerships and develop in-house talent to implement, operate and address enterprise database security challenges.”

Expansion of Advanced Database Security (ADS) into Advanced Database Security Suite (ADSS), including Exclusive Capabilities, Provides Vital Security and Compliance Capabilities

The expanded capabilities allow clients to benefit from:



Database Assessment: Assists in monitoring environment and identifying security and compliance issues more efficiently, with more than 7,000 security verifications, which includes audit settings, database configuration checks and vulnerability scanning and compliance benchmarks for common regulatory standards including HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR, SOX and others

Database Discovery: Identifies forgotten databases, discovers and helps protect data across the entire database footprint and ensures users have appropriate levels of access

Custom Rules: Allows for the creation of bespoke rules with specific governance, risk management and compliance needs, such as custom security policies for industry regulations or IT governance standards, change control processes enhancement, logging of access to sensitive data or escalated privileges for auditing and threshold alerts Security Rule SDK: Will allow the Rimini Protect team to develop security rules to further protect databases from evolving threats and attacks, a Rimini Street exclusive amongst third-party support providers

Rimini Street is also the only third-party support provider that offers clients the ability to create these Custom Rules with specific governance, risk management and compliance needs, and now offers the ability to develop rules for specific situations with Security Managed Services or Security Professional Services.

“The ability for Rimini Street to create new Security Rules and Custom Rules is going to be a true game changer for our clients' database security. We will utilize Rimini Street's extensive database and security knowledge and experience to create new Security Rules that proactively protect commercial and Open-Source databases from threat actors, delivering critical security and compliance capabilities not available elsewhere the market. The use cases for Custom Rules are limited only by your imagination. From financial transaction auditing or permissions change alerting to the blocking of specific actions and/or changes to the database or the database structure. This is a comprehensive solution that brings relevant enforcement, compliance, auditing, and reporting capabilities truly unique to the business' needs,” said Dimeglio.

Advanced Database Security Provides a Foundation of Proactive Protection and Active Defense

The Rimini ProtectTM Advanced Database Security Suite complements and enhances existing security strategies by securing databases against active exploits, known and unknown, zero-day threats and vulnerabilities, all without modification to vendor code or vendor security patches.

Key ADSS advantages include:



Ease of use: Offers easy deployment and configuring capabilities, so product and security updates can be dynamically updated without restarting database services

Detection: Provides granular database monitoring and oversees multiple database attack surface points, including the network, local host and intra-database Protection: Prevents intrusion, data theft and other attacks on Database Management Systems (DBMS), allows for termination and quarantining of suspicious users from database access, and includes detailed audit information and user activity for more responsive digital forensic and incident response (DFIR)

For Ricoh Company, Ltd. , a global leader in image processing and digital transformation solutions, selecting Rimini Street's security services for its Oracle Database yielded real-time, zero-day vulnerability protection without extensive downtime.

Keisuke Hamanaka, deputy general manager of Process, IT and Data Management at Ricoh, explained that since deciding to move off of Oracle, the company's priority was to maintain and secure its current systems.“We made a comparative evaluation with other companies offering similar services and concluded that Rimini Street is the only partner that can support the Japanese market with the high-quality support and protection we desire, at a price that aligns with our financial goals,” said Hamanaka.

Rimini Protect Provides Peace of Mind for IT Leaders

Rimini Protect clients leverage the same industry-leading support process and SLAs for security-related cases, including:



10-minute guaranteed response time for P1 critical issues

Frequent cadence of update communications for every case Root-cause analysis to help prevent future issues

A client of both Rimini Protect for its Oracle databases and Rimini SupportTM for Oracle EBS services, Ricoh says Rimini Street has saved the company hundreds of millions of yen in upgrade costs and staffs highly skilled support engineers who can cover major ERP and database systems – and protect them too. Hamanaka added,“In addition to the tangible benefits of partnering with Rimini Street, these services give Ricoh peace of mind knowing we have dependable security around the critical data in our Oracle Databases that back up EBS.”

“With an ever-changing threat landscape, we continue to innovate our approach to address our clients' varied database security concerns,” said Dimeglio.“Whether to enhance and add to your defense strategy or to maximize the value of existing systems, Rimini Street offers peace of mind and a trusted partnership that has proven successful for top leaders, sensitive government operations and high-security organizations across the globe. We take great pride in what we do in protecting mission-critical systems and the irreplaceable data that are always under attack.”

Learn more about how to strengthen your organization's security posture through Rimini ProtectTM Advanced Database Security Suite here .

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“currently,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal and any new claims; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period revenue and costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any macro-economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce, as well as the anticipated timing of products and services we expect to introduce in the future; our ability to grow our revenue, manage our cost of revenue and accurately forecast revenue; the expected impact of recent and anticipated future reductions in our workforce and associated reorganization costs; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain additional qualified personnel, including sales personnel, and retain key personnel; our business plan, our ability to grow in the future and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our plans to wind down the offering of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products; the volatility of our stock price and related compliance with stock exchange requirements; our need and ability to raise equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves, or our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 30, 2024, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2024 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved.“Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink