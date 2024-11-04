India Gives Humanitarian Assistance To Fishing Community In Trincomalee

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo November 4: The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha handed over a package of development assistance to the fishing community of Trincomalee, Eastern Province on 03rd November 2024, at an event held at Trincomalee Fishermen's Trade Union.

The assistance, extended at the request of fishermen from Trincomalee Fishermen Trade Union which includes 21 fishermen associations from the District, consisted of a 40 HP boat engine, 3 deep freezers, and life jackets. While the deep freezers would ensure that the catch remains fresh, thus contributing to augmenting the incomes of the fishermen, the engine and life jackets will help provide critical support to rescue fishermen and boats that get stranded or capsize at sea.

Speaking at the event the High Commissioner commended the fishermen for their resilience, hard work and enduring contributions to their communities. He highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, united by the Indian Ocean. He stressed that India understands the importance of the fishing industry to Sri Lanka and underscored that the assistance from the Government of India aims to enhance both the safety and efficiency of their daily operations. END

