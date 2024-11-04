Idps In Khost Seek Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in southeastern Khost province have asked the for humanitarian support and the provision of other necessary facilities of life.

Government officials, however, pledged to address the problems of IDP families.

These IDP families, numbering around 400, who moved from Khost and different provinces of the country, currently reside in the Shamal Farara area of ​​Khost City.

They said that poverty and unemployment had made their lives miserable and in addition, they do not have access to clean drinking water.

Mohammad Sharif Zazai, a member of an IDP family, has requested humanitarian support and said they should be given priority.

“Aid-providing NGOs visit us and not down our names, nobody sees the aid, we don't know that aid items are sold in the desert or what is the issue, these people suffered, they lift their homes, they are homeless, they have orphans and martyrs.”

The members of these internally displaced families say that during the rains in the winter, water stagnates in their houses and they do not have access to clean drinking water.

Musa Gul, another IDP family member, said:“Our water has been contaminated, it has worms in most places, and the taste is very bad.”

Another IDP Mustafa said there was no school in their area and due to poverty, they were unable to enroll their children in private schools.

