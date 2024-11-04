WUF12 Egypt Sets Record For Highest Attendance: Madbouly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly held a press on Monday ahead of the opening of the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF).

The event was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Maimunah Mohd Sharif, along with Minister of Local Development Manal Awad, and Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbini.

Madbouly emphasized the significance of the event, noting that, in terms of scale and importance, it is the second largest organized by the United Nations after the Climate Change Conference, (COP27), which Egypt had the honour of hosting last year in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized that Egypt's selection, and Cairo specifically, as the host of the WUF carries a significant message, reflecting UN-Habitat's appreciation for the city of Cairo and Egypt's ongoing projects, events, and strategic efforts.

He explained that before his roles as Minister of Housing and later as Prime Minister, he had served as the Regional Director for Arab States at UN-Habitat. Since then, he has aspired for Egypt to host this forum, and today, as Prime Minister, he celebrates its realization in Cairo.

Madbouly noted that UN-Habitat has typically preferred hosting such forums in smaller cities due to logistical challenges and the potential pressures on urban infrastructure in a large capital. However, Cairo's selection presented a unique challenge, given its population of 22 million.

He highlighted that this choice reflects confidence in Cairo's logistical capabilities to manage such a high-profile event. The forum has drawn 37,000 registered attendees, 72 ministers, 96 governors and mayors, as well as representatives from civil society and the private sector, underscoring the scale and importance of the event.

The Prime Minister noted the logistical challenge of managing movement to and from the forum in Cairo. However, he expressed confidence in Cairo's capabilities due to extensive efforts in urban transportation projects and major infrastructure developments across Egypt, particularly in the capital.

Madbouly further emphasized that Cairo's selection aligns with Egypt's real-world initiatives that resonate with UN-Habitat's mission to elevate urban living standards. This includes housing projects aimed at low-income groups and youth, such as the Social Housing Project, Housing for All Egyptians, and the redevelopment of informal and unsafe areas.

“Egypt has established itself as a global leader in transforming unsafe neighbourhoods, a feat that spans sustainable urban transport, infrastructure, and the creation of new smart, green cities,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Egypt has achieved notable successes in various developmental projects, while also facing challenges that provide valuable lessons, highlighted the importance of forum participants not only benefiting from the rich, interactive discussions and sessions but also taking advantage of the opportunity to visit real-life projects.



