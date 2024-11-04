Colorado Company To Host $34 Million Of Air Force Innovation Funds In New Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobilize VISION, a Colorado-based product and data company, has partnered with the Department of the Air Force to host more than $34 million of innovation funding within its existing VISION Joint Innovation System .

This groundbreaking collaboration brings the Squadron Innovation Fund (SIF) Marketplace -- a recurring initiative sponsored by the Air Force's Strategic Studies Group -- into VISION for the first time. This change will revolutionize the traditional model of distributing innovation funds by allowing commanders to engage with projects directly within the system where they are managed using digital tokens, each valued at $100, to invest in ideas that align with mission priorities.

“For innovators, the SIF Marketplace provides a pathway to turn ideas into reality,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brett Kiser, Office of Disruptive Thinking senior enlisted leader in a release Friday.“The platform ensures that their initiatives are seen, evaluated, and - if deemed impactful - given the resources needed for development."

The first window for innovators to submit their projects is now open, with funding windows executed on a rolling bases throughout the rest of the fiscal year.

“This is a major step forward for both VISION and the Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace,” said Jade Baranski , Mobilize VISION co-founder and CEO.“We're excited about taking an experiment approach to innovation funding following a hugely successful pilot program for this marketplace, and we're working closely with the Strategic Studies Group to make sure the rollout meets the needs of Airmen and Guardians to drive faster capabilities.”

The DoD's Platform for Innovation

The VISION Joint Innovation System is the DoD's premier data-powered collaborative innovation platform where more than 8,000 government and small business users connect people, ideas and resources for faster innovation. The system was built in 2021, and now includes users from every branch of service.

To learn more about Mobilize VISION, visit . Airmen and Guardians wanting to learn more about the SIF Marketplace can find additional information on the Air Force Portal.

