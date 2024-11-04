عربي


HIA Announces One Hour Free Parking For Citizens Participating In Referendum


11/4/2024 2:00:17 PM

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced a one-hour free parking for citizens participating in the 2024 constitutional amendment at Departures - Gate No. 2 site, from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

