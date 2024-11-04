Study Reveals Stubborn Mistrust In COVID-19 Vaccine Science

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A study conducted by researchers from the CUNY School of Public and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) and the Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) sheds light on public trust in vaccine science and its impact on vaccine acceptance in the United States from 2021 to 2023.

Analyzing data from a cross-sectional survey conducted in 2021, 2022, and 2023, the researchers found that around one-third of respondents expressed mistrust in the science behind COVID-19 vaccines (36.1% in 2021, 32.8% in 2022, and 36.2 in 2023).

Female pharmacy customer asks a male pharmacist questions about the flu vaccine. She is reading an informational flyer.

Continue Reading

Individuals who lost a family member or close friend to COVID-19 were significantly more likely to trust vaccine science and accept vaccination. Those who experienced a loss within the past year were nearly four times more likely to trust the science compared to those who did not experience loss.

Higher trust levels were associated with male respondents, those with university degrees, and individuals with above-median incomes.

Trust in science was a strong predictor of vaccine acceptance and willingness to receive future boosters. Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an information source was significantly correlated with both vaccine acceptance and future booster uptake.

"Our findings underscore the critical role of trust in science during public health crises," says ISGlobal Postdoctoral Fellow Trenton M. White, the study's lead author. "The fact that personal experiences of loss due to COVID-19 was associated with trust levels highlights the need for public health communications to be sensitive to the emotional impact of the pandemic."

The researchers emphasize that maintaining and enhancing public trust in vaccination programs requires strengthening trust in health communication from public sources, particularly the CDC. They suggest that future public health strategies should consider the diverse socio-economic and educational backgrounds of the U.S. population to effectively build and maintain trust in science-based solutions.

"This research provides valuable insights for policymakers and health communicators as they continue to navigate the ongoing challenge of global vaccine hesitancy," says CUNY SPH Dean Ayman El-Mohandes, the study's senior author.

Trenton M. White, Katarzyna Wyka, Kenneth Rabin, Ayman El-Mohandes, Trust in the science behind COVID-19 vaccines as a driver of vaccine acceptance in the United States, 2021–2023, Vaccine: X, 2024,

100576, ISSN 2590-1362.

Media contact:

Ariana Costakes

[email protected]

About CUNY SPH

The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) is committed to promoting and sustaining healthier populations in New York City and around the world through excellence in education, research, and service in public health and by advocating for sound policy and practice to advance social justice and improve health outcomes for all.

About ISGlobal

The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) is an innovative alliance between the "la Caixa" Foundation and academic and government institutions that contributes to the efforts undertaken by the international community to address the challenges in global health. ISGlobal is a consolidated hub of excellence in research that has grown out of work first started in the world of health care by the Hospital Clínic and the Parc de Salut MAR and in the academic sphere by the University of Barcelona and Pompeu Fabra University. Its working model is based on the generation of scientific knowledge through Research Programs and Groups, and its translation through the areas of Training and Analysis and Global Development. ISGlobal has been named a Severo Ochoa Center of Excellence and is a member of the CERCA system of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Spain.

SOURCE CUNY SPH

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED