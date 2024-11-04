K’Taka Horror: Young Woman Gang-Raped By Two In Mysuru City

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Nov 4 (IANS) A shocking incident of a young woman gang-raped by two persons who got acquitted with her in a pub has been reported from Mysuru city of Karnataka on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday and the victim lodged a complaint with the Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru.

According to preliminary reports, the young woman had met the accused at a pub in Mysuru and after luring her the accused had taken her to an isolated place and committed gang-rape on her.

The official statement is yet to be made in this regard by the police.

The latest incident has brought back the horrific incident of the sensational Mysuru gang-rape case which took place in Mysuru on August 24, 2021. Siddaramaiah was then the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and had come down heavily on the ruling BJP government.

The victim was dragged inside by the rapists when she was sitting and chatting with her friend in a park.

Karnataka police had submitted 1,499 pages of charge sheet in connection with the incident. The victim after college hours had gone to an isolated place near Chamundi Hill with her male friend.

The seven miscreants attacked them, sexually assaulted the lady and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom from the youth. Later, the victims were admitted to a private hospital. The police had arrested seven persons from Tamil Nadu.

The incident had created a furore in Karnataka as student organisations came to the streets to protest the incident and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

However, the victim had gone back to her native and remained incommunicado with the police for a long time. However, the police kept in touch with her and managed to convince her to give a statement before the magistrate.