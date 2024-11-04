Taiwan Server System Industry Analysis Report 2024 - Explore The Strategic Implications Of AMD's Acquisition Of ZT Systems
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Taiwan Server System Industry, 3Q 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines critical industry developments for 2Q and 3Q 2024 in Taiwan's server industry and explores the strategic implications of AMD's Acquisition of ZT Systems. The data highlights the growing significance of AI servers, component availability, and system design as key factors shaping the future of the global server market.
The Taiwan server industry (full systems and barebone) experienced a 7.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in shipment volume, reaching 1.404 million units in the second quarter of 2024. Server board shipments also grew, with a 1.8% QoQ rise and an 8.8% YoY increase, totaling 1.382 million units.
Key Topics Covered:
Taiwan Server System (Full System and Barebone) Shipment Volume, 3Q 2022 - 1Q 2025 Taiwan Server Board Shipment Volume, 3Q 2022 - 1Q 2025 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Value, 3Q 2022 - 4Q 2024 Taiwan Server System (Full System and Barebone) Shipment Value and ASP, 3Q 2022 - 4Q 2024 Taiwan Server Board Shipment Value and ASP, 3Q 2022 - 4Q 2024 Taiwan Server System (Full System and Barebone) Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server Board Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by CPU Count, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by CPU Count, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Form Factor, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Form Factor, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Production Location, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Production Location, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Taiwan Server (System and Board) Shipment Share by Business Type, 3Q 2022 - 2Q 2024 Intelligence Insight Research Scope & Definitions
Companies Featured
AMD Dell Foxconn HPE Inventec Mitac Nvidia Quanta Wistron ZT System
