Glucose-Fructose Syrup Market Poised For Growth Driven By Diverse Applications In Divers Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's glucose-fructose syrup is set to grow at a 1.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by the strong food and beverage sector, particularly in confectionery, dairy, and soft drinks. The syrup's affordability post-EU sugar quota changes boosts its demand in processed foods. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glucose-fructose syrup market has an estimated market valuation of USD 9,300.5 Million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6 % to reach a market valuation of USD USD 11,718.6 Million by 2034 . Glucose-fructose syrup derived from corn or wheat, is a liquid sweetener composed of varying proportions of glucose and fructose, its application is widely used in the manufacture of soft drinks and other food products and beverage products such as confectioneries and baked products as well as in processed foods. It is appreciated for its economy and more functional characteristics which include improving the texture of the end product, extending its shelf-life, and also maintaining the general taste of the final product. Flavoring potentialities and glucose-fructose syrup play a crucial role in the textural characteristics of snack products. It is hygroscopic and, therefore, useful in maintaining moisture to make products and edible items tasty when consumed. This is especially significant within the convenience snack category since consumers expect snacks to be fresh throughout their shelf life. Glucose fructose syrups are particularly beneficial because they are used to adjust the formulations with lower sugar and added functionality such as fiber and protein. Such flexibility enables brands to market their products as both relevant to modern consumers' lives as well as healthy, which is something that all consumers seek when considering snacks and food.



The Glucose-fructose syrup market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2024-2034)

The United States Glucose-fructose syrup is expected to grow by 23.5% to reach a market share during the forecast period. Based on Source, the Wheat source segment is expected to dominate the Glucose-fructose syrup industry with a 64.5% market share in 2024 however

“The Glucose-fructose syrup market is set to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and innovative product developments. Companies must adapt to these trends to remain competitive and capitalize on emerging opportunities”, - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Country-wise Insights

Countries Value (2034) United States USD 2,574.8 Million Germany USD 1,841.1 Million Japan USD 699.3 Million China USD 2,019.2 Million India USD 1,144.4 Million

Who is winning?

In the industry, there are several major players like Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, and SunOpta Inc. These major players primarily concentrate on the introduction of new products and product developments. Due to Glucose-fructose syrup's many application options and its incredibly powerful health benefits, major manufacturers are working to expand the product's areas of use.

For Instance,

In 2020, Tate & Lyle said that it was extending its glucose-fructose syrup portfolio, with a clear focus on clean labels due to rising consumer consciousness in the ingredients industry.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Glucose-fructose syrup market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

The study categorizes valuable insights into the Glucose-fructose syrup market based on Source, Application, Packaging, Claim, Distribution Channel, and Region. By Source, the segment has been categorized into Wheat and Maize, Different Pet types of Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Culinary, Dairy & Ice Cream, and Fruit Processing are the application, Packaging types including Bottles, Cans, and Pouches, Different Claim Include Gluten-free, Vegan, Dairy-free, Dairy-free, Different Distribution Channel which included Direct, Indirect, Store-based Retailing, and Online Retail, in key Regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Markt für Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup hat eine geschätzte Marktbewertung von 9.300,5 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 und wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 2,6 % wachsen, um bis 2034 eine Marktbewertung von 11.718,6 Mio. USD zu erreichen.

Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup, der aus Mais oder Weizen gewonnen wird, ist ein flüssiger Süßstoff, der aus unterschiedlichen Anteilen von Glukose und Fruktose besteht und dessen Anwendung bei der Herstellung von Erfrischungsgetränken und anderen Lebensmitteln und Getränkeprodukten wie Süßwaren und Backwaren sowie in verarbeiteten Lebensmitteln weit verbreitet ist. Es wird für seine Wirtschaftlichkeit und seine funktionelleren Eigenschaften geschätzt, zu denen die Verbesserung der Textur des Endprodukts, die Verlängerung seiner Haltbarkeit und auch die Beibehaltung des allgemeinen Geschmacks des Endprodukts gehören.

Das Aromapotenzial und der Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup spielen eine entscheidende Rolle für die Textureigenschaften von Snackprodukten. Es ist hygroskopisch und daher nützlich, um die Feuchtigkeit zu erhalten, um Produkte und essbare Artikel beim Verzehr schmackhaft zu machen. Dies ist besonders wichtig für die Kategorie der Convenience-Snacks, da die Verbraucher erwarten, dass die Snacks während ihrer gesamten Haltbarkeitsdauer frisch sind.

Glukose-Fruktose-Sirupe sind besonders vorteilhaft, da sie verwendet werden, um die Formulierungen mit weniger Zucker und zusätzlichen Funktionen wie Ballaststoffen und Proteinen anzupassen. Diese Flexibilität ermöglicht es Marken, ihre Produkte sowohl als relevant für das Leben der modernen Verbraucher als auch als gesund zu vermarkten, was alle Verbraucher suchen, wenn sie über Snacks und Lebensmittel nachdenken.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Specialty Yeas Market Study:

. Der Markt für Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup wird im Prognosezeitraum (2024-2034) voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 2,6 % wachsen

. Es wird erwartet, dass der Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup in den Vereinigten Staaten im Prognosezeitraum um 23,5 % wachsen wird, um einen Marktanteil zu erreichen.

. Basierend auf der Quelle wird erwartet, dass das Weizenquellensegment die Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup-Industrie mit einem Marktanteil von 64,5 % im Jahr 2024 dominieren wird

"Der Markt für Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup wird in den kommenden Jahren ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen, das durch sich ändernde Verbraucherpräferenzen, technologische Fortschritte und innovative Produktentwicklungen angetrieben wird. Unternehmen müssen sich an diese Trends anpassen, um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben und neue Chancen zu nutzen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder Wert (2034) USA 2.574,8 Mio. USD Deutschland 1.841,1 Mio. USD Japan 699,3 Mio. USD China 2.019,2 Mio. USD Indien 1.144,4 Mio. USD

Wer gewinnt?

In der Branche gibt es mehrere große Akteure wie Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères und SunOpta Inc. Diese großen Player konzentrieren sich vor allem auf die Einführung neuer Produkte und Produktentwicklungen. Aufgrund der vielfältigen Anwendungsmöglichkeiten von Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup und seiner unglaublich starken gesundheitlichen Vorteile arbeiten große Hersteller daran, die Anwendungsbereiche des Produkts zu erweitern.

Zum Beispiel

Im Jahr 2020 gab Tate & Lyle bekannt, dass es sein Portfolio an Glukose-Fruktose-Sirupen erweitert, mit einem klaren Fokus auf Clean Labels aufgrund des steigenden Verbraucherbewusstseins in der Zutatenindustrie.

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den Markt für Spezialjas:

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des Marktes für Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019-2023 und Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024-2034.

Die Studie kategorisiert wertvolle Einblicke in den Markt für Glukose-Fruktose-Sirup basierend auf Quelle, Anwendung, Verpackung, Angabe, Vertriebskanal und Region. Nach Quelle wurde das Segment in Weizen und Mais kategorisiert, verschiedene Haustierarten von Backwaren, Getränken, Süßwaren, Kulinarik, Milch- und Eiscreme sowie Obstverarbeitung sind die Anwendung, Verpackungstypen wie Flaschen, Dosen und Beutel, zu den unterschiedlichen Angaben gehören glutenfrei, vegan, milchfrei, milchfrei, verschiedene Vertriebskanäle, die direkte, indirekte, filialbasierte Einzelhandelsgeschäfte und Online-Einzelhandel in Schlüsselregionen Nordamerikas umfassten. Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien, Ozeanien sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

