Etherio Selected As Association Management Partner For NOMMA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Etherio Association Management Division

NOMMA Association

Etherio is proud to announce its partnership with the National Ornamental & Miscellaneous Metals Association (NOMMA).

- Peter Zadrozinski, President of NOMMA's Board of DirectorsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This collaboration brings together NOMMA's longstanding dedication to the ornamental metals industry and Etherio's expertise in providing comprehensive association management solutions. Etherio will manage the day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives of NOMMA, ensuring that the association continues to thrive and serve its members effectively.NOMMA, founded in 1958, represents thousands of professionals engaged in the design and production of custom metalwork. The association plays a pivotal role in advancing the ornamental metals industry by offering educational resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy for the craftsmen, fabricators, and suppliers that make up its membership.“We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Etherio. Their team's expertise in association management will help take NOMMA to new heights as we continue to support the ornamental metals industry,” said Peter Zadrozinski, President of NOMMA's Board of Directors.Etherio's dedicated team will support NOMMA with governance, member services, strategic planning , and event management to enhance the association's impact and operational efficiency.Leading the team is Jen Sanford, Vice President of Etherio's Association Management division and Account Executive for NOMMA, who will oversee the overall strategic direction of the partnership. Lisa Williams will serve as the Executive Director, focusing on strategy, governance, board management, financial oversight, and foundation management. The team also includes an Association Manager, responsible for education, marketing and communications, as well as a Senior Association Coordinator who will focus on customer service, membership, and registration.Jen Sanford, VP of Association Management, added,“NOMMA is a cornerstone of the ornamental metals community, and our team is fully committed to supporting its growth and success. We are excited to provide NOMMA with the operational efficiency and strategic guidance needed to ensure long-term sustainability and member engagement .”About NOMMAThe National Ornamental & Miscellaneous Metals Association (NOMMA) is the trade association representing the ornamental and architectural metalworking industry. Founded in 1958, NOMMA provides its members with educational resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy efforts that advance the industry and promote craftsmanship. For more information, visit nomma.About EtherioEtherio is a nationally awarded, full-service association management company providing comprehensive solutions for professional organizations, non-profits, and membership associations. With expertise in day-to-day operations, governance, strategic planning, and member engagement, Etherio fosters organizational growth and success. Our personalized approach includes services such as technology management, event marketing, and leadership development, designed to drive meaningful impact and create lasting value for associations of all sizes. Learn more at etherio.

Jena Dunham

Etherio

+1 404-477-5157

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.