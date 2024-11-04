Brown Bacon AI Announces World's First Generative AI Assisted Restaurant Servers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2024

an industry-leading AI company, announced the world's first restaurant using generative AI to assist restaurant servers.

Brown Bacon AI is the founding leader of AI food & beverage pairing solutions for B2C hospitality & food services with their patent pending SomAI co-created by co-founder and sommelier Aimee Arnold.

Brown Bacon AI launches first AI Assisted Server for Fine Dining

"We are thrilled to implement the world's first AI assisted servers and privileged to work with an upscale restaurant such as Cibo Vino," noted Tony Arnold co-founder & CEO, Brown Bacon AI. "Cibo Vino is now the first fine dining restaurant to use Generative AI to assist its servers with process & policy training, offering the perfect food, wine and cocktail pairing recommendations based on nearly 2.7 million possible pairing combinations."

"We wanted to be on the front end of AI restaurant technology, and offer our exceptional server team tools to exceed the guest experience. With Brown Bacon AI we can onboard servers faster, level up existing servers with the ability to elevate the experience beyond customer expectations," said Wendy Becker owner Cibo Vino. "Brown Bacon AI's Server Empowerment & Manager Assist delivers all the food & beverage recommendations, processes and employee handbook questions, plus even writes social media posts and marketing emails all in one simple app."

"Our goal is to deliver access to expert level pairing and recommendation knowledge which usually requires years of experience to master," said Aimee Arnold, CMO Brown Bacon AI. "For a high touch upscale restaurant like Cibo Vino, our solution empowers servers with the power of Generative AI to answer complex food & beverage pairing along with more accurately addressing potential allergy sensitivities, dietary needs, multi-lingual support, plus process and policy adherence."

"They have delivered affordable cutting-edge AI with scancode level simplicity. The solution supports language translations and creates complex Chef Ideas for new menu and drink items." noted Owner & Executive Chef Don Doty Cibo Vino. "The power of AI is changing the food services industry and we are very excited to be the first restaurant to leverage this groundbreaking technology."

ABOUT BROWN BACON AI

BrownBacon AI solutions deliver real-world applications of cutting-edge Generative AI in affordable simple-to-deploy solutions enhancing customer service and staff training across industries. Learn more, visit .

Media Contact for Brown Bacon AI - Brown Bacon LLC

Tony Arnold

402-639-0586

[email protected]

SOURCE Brown Bacon AI

